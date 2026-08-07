Netflix hosted a special screening for 'Operation Safed Sagar,' a new series on the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil War. The event was attended by MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauding the show's authenticity.

On Thursday, Netflix hosted a special screening of its upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar in New Delhi. It was attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and several senior officials. Inspired by the Indian Air Force's extraordinary role during the Kargil War, the series pays tribute to one of the force's most remarkable chapters.

Rajnath Singh Applauds Creators

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unable to attend the event due to work commitments, he shared a special video message, applauding the creators for bringing the inspiring story of the Indian Air Force's brave officers to the audience. "Each one of you deserves high praise for bringing this Operation Safed Sagar to life with such vividness and authenticity. Through this web series, you have not only revived those memories but also honoured the way the Indian Air Force changed the course and direction of the Kargil War. Until 1999, no air force in the world had conducted combat operations at altitudes between 15,000 and 18,000 feet. Our air warriors displayed indomitable courage in that operation. Through this series, you have preserved that courage, that valour, and that legacy--and passed it on to the next generation," Rajnath Singh said.

"Bringing this untold story of The Kargil War to a global platform like Netflix is, in itself, a significant achievement. Portraying it on screen with such authenticity and sensitivity is a formidable challenge. For this, I commend Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, Abhijeet Singh Parmar, and Kushal Shrivastava. Director Oni Sen and his entire team deserve special congratulations for this distinctive cinematic vision. Crafting cinema of this calibre demands extensive research and technical precision--and this team has met that standard at every level. I am confident that this story of Operation Safed Sagar will particularly resonate with our youth. Once again, I congratulate the Netflix team, Ted Sarandos, and Monika Shergill. Jai Hind," he added.

Netflix's Most Ambitious Indian Production

The evening was attended by Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who reflected on the decade-long journey in India of the streaming platform, celebrating ten years of bringing diverse Indian stories to audiences around the world. He also announced that Operation Safed Sagar is Netflix India's biggest and most ambitious production to date and has contributed over US$24 million (more than Rs 215 crore) to the Indian economy, according to a release.

A Turning Point for Air Forces Worldwide

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, lauded Netflix for conceiving and bringing together the series. "The very first episode itself gives you a sense of what lies ahead. Kargil was a turning point not just for the Indian Air Force, but for air forces around the world. Never before had bombing operations been carried out at altitudes of 16,000 to 18,000 feet in the way they were during the conflict. It was truly unique. While there is enough literature on the subject, not much of it has reached the wider public," he said.

"A series like this will help take that story to the common man, not only in India but across the world. I am sure audiences will come away feeling proud of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Armed Forces. This story focuses on one particular squadron that took part in the operation, though there were many squadrons involved. My compliments to the creators, the director, and the entire team for doing a very good job," he added, according to the release.

An Inspiration for Future Generations

In his remarks, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said the web series is a powerful portrayal--that will inspire our future generations. "I would also like to congratulate and extend my best wishes to the entire team behind this web series, including the actors and everyone involved in its creation. Through Operation Safed Sagar, when our children see the dedication and courage of the Indian armed forces, they will be inspired to become a part of the armed forces and serve the nation. The energy and motivation generated by this web series will certainly make our armed forces even stronger," he said.

Series Details and Cast

Operation Safed Sagar premieres exclusively on Netflix on August 7. Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.(ANI)