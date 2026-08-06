New footage from 'Grand Theft Auto 6', titled 'An Extended Look', will premiere on Netflix and YouTube on August 27. Rockstar Games also revealed the official synopsis and pricing, with the standard edition costing $79.99 and an ultimate at $99.99.

'GTA 6: An Extended Look' Premiere Details

The new footage from 'Grand Theft Auto 6' is set to debut on Netflix and YouTube later this month. 'Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look' will premiere on Netflix on August 27, further also set to launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI site, stated Variety citing a press release from Rockstar Games.

"GTA 6 collab is a first-of-its-kind partnership to premiere an extended look at the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto VI," Netflix said.

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It is worth mentioning that the Rockstar Games-developed title has been in development for the past 13 years.

Official Synopsis Revealed

As per the official synopsis for 'GTA 6', "Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida -- forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

GTA 6 Price and Editions

Earlier in June, Rockstar Games revealed that the pricing for 'GTA 6' would be USD 79.99 for the standard edition. It can be purchased both as a digital or physical copy.

Further, the 'ultimate' version will cost USD 99.99 and will also include an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects" of the game.