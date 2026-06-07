Karuppu witnessed a significant rise in collections on its 23rd day in theatres. The film earned Rs 1.35 crore net across India on Saturday, marking a growth of nearly 63 percent compared to Friday's collection of Rs 83 lakh.

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The latest performance reflects the film's sustained audience appeal even in its fourth week. With the addition of Day 23 earnings, Karuppu's total India net collection has reached Rs 191.53 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 221.40 crore.