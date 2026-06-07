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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 23: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Movie Crosses Rs. 300 Crore World Wide
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 23: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu has received a fresh boost at the box office, recording a sharp jump in collections on its fourth Saturday. The film has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide
Karuppu Registers Strong Growth on Day 23
Karuppu witnessed a significant rise in collections on its 23rd day in theatres. The film earned Rs 1.35 crore net across India on Saturday, marking a growth of nearly 63 percent compared to Friday's collection of Rs 83 lakh.
ALSO READ: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 20: Suriya’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
The latest performance reflects the film's sustained audience appeal even in its fourth week. With the addition of Day 23 earnings, Karuppu's total India net collection has reached Rs 191.53 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 221.40 crore.
Worldwide Total Surpasses Rs 300 Crore
The Suriya-led action drama has achieved another major milestone by crossing the Rs 300 crore mark globally. The film added Rs 20 lakh from overseas markets on Day 23, taking its international gross collection to Rs 80.40 crore.
Combining domestic and overseas earnings, Karuppu's worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 301.80 crore. The strong theatrical run was built on an impressive first week, during which the film collected Rs 113.85 crore and maintained stable numbers in the weeks that followed.
Tamil Version Leads as Vijay Deverakonda Praises Team
The Tamil version continues to be the driving force behind the film's success. Out of the Day 23 earnings, the Tamil market contributed Rs 1.25 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 10 lakh.
Audience turnout remained particularly strong in Tamil Nadu, where the film recorded healthy occupancy levels throughout the day, with night shows attracting the highest footfall. The state also emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's daily collections.
Meanwhile, actor Vijay Deverakonda congratulated Suriya, director RJ Balaji, and Trisha Krishnan for the film's remarkable success. In a heartfelt message, he expressed his happiness over the overwhelming audience response and praised Suriya's dedication and consistent contributions to cinema.
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