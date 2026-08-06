The film 'Aali', written and directed by Dr. Krishna Priyadarsan, is all set to hit theatres on August 14. Manhar Cinemas is producing the movie, which will be released in three languages.

The new film 'Aali', written and directed by Dr. Krishna Priyadarsan, is gearing up for its release. The movie will hit theatres on August 14 in three languages. It's being produced under the banner of Manhar Cinemas, in association with Eminent Media, Dubai.

Rinas Nazar has handled the cinematography, while Abu Jiaad is the editor. Dr. Krishna Priyadarsan himself has penned the lyrics. The music has been composed by a team including Kilimanoor Ramavarma, Suresh Erumeli, Ratheesh Roy, R R Brothers, and Sradha Parvathy.

The film features a large ensemble cast. The actors include Prajin Padmanabhan, Sourav Shyam, Krishnaprasad, Dr. Rajith Kumar, Kailash, Joby, Suresh Thiruvalla, Master Manhar, Rafeeq Chokli, Jobis Chittilampally, Shaji Pushpangadan, Aakarsh, Jaseer, Rajesh B K, Gokila, Lathadas, Sruthi, Manakkad Leela, and Krishnapriya.

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Kilimanoor Ramavarma has not only composed the background music but has also lent his voice to a song. The other playback singers are Aravind Venugopal, Ritu Krishna, Hashim Shah, Saritha Rajeev, Sradha Parvathy, Sampath, Muhammed Hassan, Hisham Kalaf, and Abhi.

Here's a look at the rest of the crew. Art direction is by Akhilesh and Shiju Abhaskar, with costumes by Sicily Fernandez and makeup by Jayan C M. Jafar Kuttippuram is the associate director, and Sreedhar is the production controller. Dr. Rajith Kumar also served as the casting chief. Choreography is by Athul Radhakrishnan and Sunitha Noel, while Senthal and Vinod are the assistant directors.

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