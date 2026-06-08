Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that Karuppu will start streaming from June 12, only 28 days after its theatrical release on May 15. The platform revealed the news through social media, generating immediate buzz among fans.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Online

The film will be available not only in Tamil but also in Telugu under the title Veerabhadrudu. Audiences can additionally watch dubbed versions in Kannada and Hindi, helping the film reach a wider national audience.