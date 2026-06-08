- Home
- Entertainment
- Karuppu OTT Release: Suriya’s Blockbuster Heads to Prime Video Just 28 Days After Theatrical Debut
Karuppu OTT Release: Suriya’s Blockbuster Heads to Prime Video Just 28 Days After Theatrical Debut
Karuppu OTT Release: After enjoying a successful run at the box office, Suriya’s fantasy-action entertainer Karuppu is gearing up for its digital debut. While many fans are excited about the Prime Video premiere
Karuppu Gets an Early OTT Release Date
Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that Karuppu will start streaming from June 12, only 28 days after its theatrical release on May 15. The platform revealed the news through social media, generating immediate buzz among fans.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Online
The film will be available not only in Tamil but also in Telugu under the title Veerabhadrudu. Audiences can additionally watch dubbed versions in Kannada and Hindi, helping the film reach a wider national audience.
Fans React as Theatrical Run Continues
The announcement has triggered mixed reactions online. A section of moviegoers expressed surprise over the quick digital release, especially since the film continues to attract audiences in cinemas.
Several fans argued that the makers should have extended the theatrical window by a few more days to maximize its box-office potential. Others questioned why the Hindi version was not released in theatres but is now being made available through streaming. At the same time, many viewers welcomed the OTT premiere and even requested an extended or uncut version featuring additional scenes.
Strong Box Office Numbers and Sequel Hints
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan. The supporting cast includes Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika and others. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film emerged as a major commercial winner. Reports indicate that Karuppu earned around ₹193.40 crore net in India and crossed ₹304 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest successes of Suriya’s recent career.
The story revolves around Karuppusamy, a powerful guardian deity who takes human form to confront corruption and restore justice. The climax leaves the door open for a larger conflict in the future, hinting at a possible sequel. However, the makers have yet to make any official announcement regarding a follow-up film.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.