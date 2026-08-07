Actor Raveena Tandon voices concern over rising cruelty against stray animals, urging courts to act. She states a nation's greatness is seen in its compassion for animals and calls for the proper implementation of the Animal Birth Control program.

Raveena Tandon Voices Concern Over Animal Cruelty

Actor Raveena Tandon has voiced the need to show compassion towards animals, expressing concern over what she described as a growing rise in cruelty against stray animals. In a conversation with ANI on the sidelines of a special screening of 'Ohh My Dog', Tandon said, "I'd like to give a message to the entire country. I'd like to urge our High Courts and our Supreme Court that the greatness of a nation is recognized by the way it treats and has compassion for its animals."

"The way cruelty is happening nowadays....incidents of abuse include animals being thrown from buildings or set on fire. it's a horrible situation," she added.

The actress further argued that the solution lies in properly implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program, which focuses on the sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs as a humane method of population management. "The ABC program that was there for the dogs should be implemented, otherwise this situation wouldn't have happened. It's not our dogs' fault. It's us humans' fault, as the laws weren't implemented properly," she asserted.

'Ohh My Dog' Special Screening

At the event, the Bollywood star, an animal lover and activist, expressed her support for the film and the message it conveys. "Support, promote, associate, we do everything together. Because these are films made from the heart. That's why it's very necessary," she said.

Director Amit Rai also shared how Raveena Tandon agreed to attend the screening without any hesitation. "No convincing was needed. I called her once and told her about this. She shared the trailer, the teaser, and said, 'On the day of the screening, I'll be there'. Today, she has come here after shooting all day," Rai told ANI.

A special screening of 'Ohh My Dog' was held in Mumbai, featuring star-studded guests in attendance. Present at the event were producers Ramesh Taurani, Bhushan Kumar and actors Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, 'Ohh My Dog' features an ensemble cast led by Pankaj Tripathi and Pawan Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @babulalbiscope

The film also stars Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Vijay Mishra, and Sulakhyana Baruah. Living up to its title, the family entertainer also features canine stars Bruno and Oscar, along with more than 250 dogs, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film is jointly produced by Amit Rai, Sana Warsi, and Rajesh Bhardwaj under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment.

The film is set for a theatrical release on August 7, 2026. (ANI)