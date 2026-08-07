A star-studded screening for 'Ohh My Dog' was held in Mumbai, attended by stars like Raveena Tandon and Pankaj Tripathi. Raveena posed with dogs at the event. The film, directed by Amit Rai, is slated to release in theatres on August 7.

A star-studded evening took place in Mumbai at the screening of the upcoming film 'Ohh My Dog ', and the event was attended by Raveena Tandon and the lead cast of the film. Director Amit Rai and producer Ramesh Taurani attended the screening in their unique style. They also interacted with the photographers.

Celebrity Guests Grace the Event

Pankaj Tripathi also attended the event. He looked dapper in a denim jacket. Raveena Tandon also arrived at the screening in a yellow dress. The actress looked elegant in her outfit of the evening. She also posed with the dogs at the event to signify the compassion between animals and humans.

Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Ropali Ganguly and many others attended the screening of Oh My Dog on Friday.

About 'Ohh My Dog'

The movie is written and directed by Amit Rai. The film also stars Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 7.

The film is produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment. (ANI)