Karuppu registered a noticeable drop in earnings on its 20th day at the box office. According to trade estimates, the film collected Rs 1.55 crore net in India, down from Rs 2.05 crore on the previous day. This represents a decline of nearly 24.4 percent.

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Even with the slowdown, the film's domestic performance remains impressive. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 188.45 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 217.87 crore. The figures suggest that the film has enjoyed a successful theatrical run despite entering the later stages of its box office journey.