Karuppu earned Rs 90 lakh on its 21st day in theatres, registering a sharp decline from the Rs 1.55 crore collected on the previous day. The film's earnings came from 1,860 shows across India, reflecting a slowdown in footfalls as it entered the later stages of its theatrical run.

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With the latest figures added, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 218.89 crore, while its India net total stands at Rs 189.35 crore. Although daily numbers have softened, the film continues to add to its overall tally and remains one of the notable Tamil releases of the year.