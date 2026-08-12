We all remember the viral photos of Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly leaning in for a kiss that sparked a massive controversy back in the day. Here's what Bipasha had said about the same to clear the air.

Bipasha Basu found herself caught in a firestorm. It was 2007, and photos emerged, allegedly showing her kissing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo at a party in Lisbon, Portugal. Public scrutiny was swift, trolling relentless. The incident immediately ignited widespread cheating allegations. Basu, then in a serious relationship with actor John Abraham, suddenly had a lot to answer for.

The firestorm truly began after pictures circulated online. They showed Basu and Ronaldo in a close embrace, looking like they shared a kiss. This happened right after they co-hosted the announcement of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

The Lisbon Encounter of 2007

July 2007, that’s when Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo first met. They were in Lisbon for the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony. Basu represented Bollywood; Ronaldo was already a global football icon. After the official event, the duo hit an after-party. There, someone photographed them together. One image, specifically Ronaldo seemingly kissing Basu quickly went viral across Indian media. It caused a massive scandal.

What Bipasha Had Said About The Same

In an interview on Aap Ki Adalat, choosing clarity over defensiveness. “Woh baat maine kabhi media ko clarification dene ki koshish nahi ki par ab dungi. Main Ronaldo ki badi fan thi aur hu. Portugal mein seven wonders of the world host kar rahi thi. Post that, I met him at a party. He is very tall and there was too much noise and every time he had to talk, he had to bend down and talk to me.”

In another interview Bipasha said, "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute, and it was strange when he called me cute,” she recalled. She further clarified that their interaction was friendly and respectful, saying, “He is a friend now, and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches.”

Public Backlash and Clarifications'

She had a high-profile relationship with John Abraham. This led to widespread accusations of infidelity. Heavy criticism followed from social media and the press. Media reports at the time said Abraham was deeply upset by the dating rumours and relentless scrutiny. Some even suggested he considered ending their relationship because of the immense pressure.Despite the initial turmoil, the couple later reconciled.

More On Private Life

Eventually, the Lisbon incident controversy faded. The photos resurfaced periodically, yes, but Bipasha and Abraham’s relationship ended years later. The reasons were unrelated to that 2007 encounter. Both moved on. Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover and also has a daughter.