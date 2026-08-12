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From Kim Kardashian to Georgina Rodriguez to Irina Shayk: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Dating History
Cristiano Ronaldo just scored his 900th career goal! But his life off the field is just as talked about. We take a look at all the famous women he has dated, from his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, to big names like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.
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Cristiano Ronaldo Dating History
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 900th career goal. In this gallery, we're taking a peek into his much-talked-about love life, from his current partner Georgina Rodriguez to his famous exes like Irina Shayk, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez in a Gucci store back in 2016. They made their relationship public in January 2017 and are still going strong. The couple also has a daughter together, Alana.
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Irina Shayk
Ronaldo and Russian model Irina Shayk were in a serious relationship for five years, from 2010 to 2015. Shayk was a regular face in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition from 2007 to 2015.
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Kim Kardashian
Back in 2010, Kim Kardashian and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted having a cosy dinner together. This one dinner was enough to spark dating rumours and get everyone talking.
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Paris Hilton
In the summer of 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo had a brief fling with Paris Hilton. This happened right after she broke up with her boyfriend, Doug Reinhardt. The two were seen spending a few nights out together.
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Nereida Gallardo
Ronaldo met Spanish model Nereida Gallardo at a nightclub in Mallorca in early 2008. Their whirlwind romance saw them taking fancy trips to places like Sardinia and Rome.
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Rita Pereira
Portuguese actress Rita Pereira and Cristiano Ronaldo briefly dated back in 2006. The two reportedly met while they were on vacation.
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Andressa Urach
Andressa Urach, also known as 'Miss BumBum', claimed she had a brief affair with Cristiano Ronaldo. This was supposedly when he was still in a relationship with Irina Shayk.
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