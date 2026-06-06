Although overall occupancy remained moderate on Day 22, audience turnout was noticeably stronger during evening and late-night screenings. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 20.36 percent.

Morning shows witnessed limited attendance, but occupancy improved significantly during afternoon and night slots. Night screenings emerged as the strongest performer, indicating that the film continues to enjoy support from working audiences and weekend moviegoers.

A Blend of Courtroom Drama and Fantasy Action

Karuppu has received attention for combining fantasy elements with a courtroom-based narrative. The story follows a father and daughter seeking justice in a stolen jewels case, while a divine figure is challenged to fight the battle through human means rather than supernatural intervention.

The film's emotional core, legal drama and mass-entertainment appeal have helped it connect with audiences, making it one of the notable box-office performers of the year.