Box Office Report: Jug Jugg Jeeyo kick starts on a good note; Bhool Bhulaiya 2 continues with its magic

Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga was released in the theatres on Friday. Take a look at how much the two films made on their opening day at the box office.

Image: Official film poster

With the start of the new week, people eagerly wait for Friday and the films to be released. In the recent past, different films have continued to entertain the audience at the box office. And last Friday, i.e. on June 24, two more fresh releases made their way to the theatres – Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Pankaj Tripathi’s Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga released in the theatres. The opening day collection of the freshly released films along with the performance of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are out; check out how the films performed.

Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has earned a good amount at the box office on the first day of its release. Due to the different themes of the film, its collections on Saturdays and Sundays are all set to increase with family audiences coming to the theatres. The biggest opening film in Varun Dhawan's career so far has been 'Kalank', although the film flopped due to its budget. According to preliminary figures, the film has done a business of around Rs 9.50 crore on its first day. ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

Image: Still from the trailer

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga: Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga', which was released this Friday, has not been able to attract a lot of audiences, in comparison to Dharma Production’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In such a situation, it is difficult to say whether the film will be able to perform well or not. Talking about the earnings of the film on its day, according to the initial figures, this film collected about Rs 1 crore on the first day, while the film was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore.

Image: PR Agency

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been doing great at the box office for five consecutive weeks. Talking about the collection of the film, the film has earned Rs 8.18 crore in the fifth week. At the same time, after five weeks, the film has now done a business of some 184.32 crores.

Image: PR agency, Varun Dhawan/Instagram