Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aarya, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in the city

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Nikita Dutta, Prateik Babbar, and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's take a look

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Nikita Dutta, Prateik Babbar, and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's take a look:

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan was snapped post-work-out at Juhu. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor recently opened up about the box-office failure of Shehzada and said that he would not do a remake again

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Singh was snapped at Juhu post-work-out outside the gym. He was seen wearing a salmon-pink sweatshirt paired with black pants and a white cap

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Neha Dhupia was seen at a special interaction at a panel discussion organised by her for Breastfeeding Month for her initiative Freedom to Feed

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar were snapped later in the day at Juhu.The husband-wife duo was all smiles for the cameras

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Nikita Dutta was spotted today at Bandra. She was seen wearing ash coloured top with hot pink shorts and casual black slippers

    article_image7

    Prateik Babbar was spotted today in Bandra. The Jaane Tu ya Jaane na actor recently opened up about substance-abuse and a dark phase in his life post his break-up with Amy Jackson

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Sophie Choudry was spotted today at Khar. The British singer and VJ was seen walking with her dog. She was wearing a black-sheer top with lilac pants which she paired with white sneakers

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Kim Sharma was spotted at Bandra leaving for her Yoga class. She was wearing black tank top with printed pants

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Malaika was snapped post her work-out session outside Diva Yoga.The actress was seen wearing neon-green shorts and ash-blue jacket

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jailer Rajinikanths kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelsons film ADC

    Jailer: Rajinikanth's kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelson’s film

    Kusha Kapila shares deep note on painful days after announcing divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia ADC

    Kusha Kapila shares deep note on painful days after announcing divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia

    'The Time Machine' to 'A Wrinkle in Time': 7 best books about Time Travel MSW EAI

    'The Time Machine' to 'A Wrinkle in Time': 7 best books about Time Travel

    Jawan New poster OUT; 30 days to go for film's release ATG

    Jawan: New poster OUT; 30 days to go for film's release

    Taali Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen wows fans with fierce avatar as transgender activist vma

    Taali Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen wows fans with fierce avatar as transgender activist

    Recent Stories

    Hair Care: 5 surprising advantages of Jojoba Oil daily vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 surprising advantages of Jojoba Oil daily

    Manipur violence SC forms all women judicial committee 42 SITs to probe cases gcw

    Manipur violence: SC forms all-women judicial committee; 42 SITs to probe cases

    6 simple Yoga poses to keep your Heart healthy LMA

    6 simple Yoga poses to keep your Heart healthy

    Hyundai introduces Adventure Edition of Alcazar and Creta prices start at Rs 15 17 lakh know whats new special gcw

    Hyundai introduces Adventure Edition of Alcazar and Creta, prices start at Rs 15.17 lakh

    Football Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo in iconic 'Siuuu' celebration at Al-Nassr osf

    Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo in iconic 'Siuuu' celebration at Al-Nassr

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon