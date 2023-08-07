Kartik Aarya, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in the city

Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Nikita Dutta, Prateik Babbar, and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's take a look

Kartik Aaryan was snapped post-work-out at Juhu. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor recently opened up about the box-office failure of Shehzada and said that he would not do a remake again

Sunny Singh was snapped at Juhu post-work-out outside the gym. He was seen wearing a salmon-pink sweatshirt paired with black pants and a white cap

Neha Dhupia was seen at a special interaction at a panel discussion organised by her for Breastfeeding Month for her initiative Freedom to Feed

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar were snapped later in the day at Juhu.The husband-wife duo was all smiles for the cameras

Nikita Dutta was spotted today at Bandra. She was seen wearing ash coloured top with hot pink shorts and casual black slippers

Prateik Babbar was spotted today in Bandra. The Jaane Tu ya Jaane na actor recently opened up about substance-abuse and a dark phase in his life post his break-up with Amy Jackson

Sophie Choudry was spotted today at Khar. The British singer and VJ was seen walking with her dog. She was wearing a black-sheer top with lilac pants which she paired with white sneakers

Kim Sharma was spotted at Bandra leaving for her Yoga class. She was wearing black tank top with printed pants

Malaika was snapped post her work-out session outside Diva Yoga.The actress was seen wearing neon-green shorts and ash-blue jacket