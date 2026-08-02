Karisma Kapoor, judge on India's Best Dancer Season 5, states the new season brings back Bollywood dance. She loves the contestants' energy, nostalgia, and the opportunity to mentor them, finding inspiration in their journeys and talent.

The latest season of India's Best Dancer has brought Bollywood back to the centre stage, and judge Karisma Kapoor says that is what makes Season 5 different from the previous edition.

The actor, who has been a part of some of Hindi cinema's most iconic dance numbers, is judging the dance reality show this season.

Bollywood's Grand Return

While speaking to ANI, Karisma said this season has a special focus on Bollywood dance. Talking about bringing back "Bollywood dance" and the joy of watching contestants recreate the magic of classic songs with their expressions and dance moves, she said, "Last season was a little different. We had many different dance forms, correct? And very technical. This time we have something very special and that is Bollywood dance being brought back. Here, we will do the Indian dance."

"I think a dance that every generation of India loves. So, you know, we have brought back the Indian dance. So, we enjoy seeing the contestants, you know, bring back that nostalgia. Doing those, you know, thunkas and expressions. So, this season is extremely special, I would say."

On Judging and Mentoring

Karisma also spoke about what she enjoys the most about judging the show. She said the contestants' "energy level" and talent make every performance exciting to watch.

"I think that is one thing that I always look forward to is that energy level is very high. And I think the kind of contestants that we have and the kind of dance that they do in the performances are of the next level. I mean, the show is called India's Best Dancer. So, obviously, they are literally, I would say, you know, super, super talented. A group of very talented people.

"And it's also so good to see, you know, the youth of India coming on our show. And us getting a chance to, you know, me getting a chance to mentor them and inspire them or teach them. And in return, you know, they inspire me also with their amazing journeys," she added.

India's Best Dancer Season 5 premiered on June 6, 2026, and is streaming on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)