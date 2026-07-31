Karisma Kapoor reveals her favourite song with Salman Khan is not an energetic dance number but the slow, romantic track 'Chori Chori Sapno Mein' from 'Chal Mere Bhai', calling the shoot a 'fun moment' and a memorable personal experience.

90s Hits Go Viral Again

Before reels became the go-to format for viral trends, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor had already created songs that people couldn't stop dancing to. Interestingly, those '90s hits are back in the spotlight, thanks to a new generation of social media users. Tracks like 'Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai,' 'Chandi Ki Daal Par,' and 'Tu Mere Dil Mein Bas Ja' continue to trend across Instagram and YouTube, with Gen Z and even Gen Alpha often seen recreating the duo's iconic dance moves in reels.

Karisma's Personal Favourite

While fans often associate the Salman-Karisma duo with energetic dance numbers from films like 'Judwaa,' 'Biwi No.1' and 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge,' Karisma revealed that her personal favourite is a slow, romantic track. Calling "Chori Chori Sapno Mein" from 'Chal Mere Bhai' especially "special," she said the song remains one of her fondest memories because it allowed the duo to step away from their usual high-energy style.

While speaking to ANI, the actress said, "It is actually not a fast dance song. Of course, everybody will say, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge ke gaane and all. But if you ask me. I have one special song from 'Chal Mere Bhai', and its 'Chori Chori Sapno Mein'. Normally, we would do very high-energy songs. But this one, we had a lot of fun in the shoot. So I think this is a very memorable song for me on a personal level."

A 'Fun Moment' on Set

The actress also fondly recalled shooting the song in Austria, describing it as a "fun moment" for everyone involved. She shared that she and Salman were so used to performing lively dance numbers that filming a slow romantic sequence became a running joke on the sets. Even director David Dhawan, she said, found it unusual for the pair.

Karisma added that she is delighted to know today's youngsters are making reels on her songs and admitted she now wants to watch those reels herself. "That song was shot in Austria. And actually the joke was that Salman and I used to do so much, like in the sense of energetic steps and fast songs, or more like the groove and the vibe, that this was a slow romantic song, so the joke used to be like, you both should relax a little. So it was like a, you know, a fun moment for us. And even for Davidji, because it was a very unusual song, even for Davidji."

"You know, normally it's always high power music with him. So this was a different song for us. And I'm glad people,actually it's so strange, so many people come and tell me, I say like you're telling me, you know, the youth of today, that we see the reels and we make the reels of these songs. So now I'm going to go and see. I have not watched so many of them."

A Heartwarming Compliment

Looking back at the immense popularity of her iconic songs with Salman, Karisma said the love they continue to receive from younger audiences is one of the biggest compliments of her career. Calling it "heartwarming" that millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha still know and enjoy her music, the actress admitted that she and Salman never imagined their songs would one day be considered cult favourites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

"I just want to actually thank the audience. And I would thank every generation. And especially, it's so heartwarming to know that, you know, be it the millennials or Gen Z, or even the Gen Alpha, like, they know my songs. So I think that's a great compliment," the actress told ANI.

"I cherish this compliment, you know, that every generation enjoys the songs and loves the songs and music. And the dances especially. But we never thought, you know, we used to work so hard at that time, that we never really thought that our songs would also become cult. But if you ask me, I have one special song," she added.

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor worked together in around nine films, and have also delivered some of the biggest commercial hits of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including 'Judwaa,' 'Biwi No.1,' 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge,' Andaaz Apna Apna' and 'Chal Mere Bhai.'

Meanwhile, the actress is currently judging India's Best Dancer Season 5, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV. New episodes of the dance reality show are telecast every Saturday and Sunday. (ANI)