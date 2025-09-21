- Home
Kareena Kapoor Turns 45: A Look at Her Career, Box Office Hits and Upcoming Films
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor turns 45 today. Born on September 21, 1980, she began her film journey in 2000. Here's a look at her successful career and exciting upcoming movie projects.
How did Kareena Kapoor's first film perform?
Kareena Kapoor debuted in 2000 with the film 'Refugee' alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film was made on a budget of about ₹15 crore and earned ₹17.08 crore net at the domestic box office and ₹35.44 crore worldwide. The film's performance is considered average.
Which is Kareena Kapoor's highest-grossing film?
Kareena Kapoor's highest-grossing film is 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' released in 2015. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film starred Salman Khan. This all-time blockbuster collected ₹320.34 crore net in India and ₹918.18 crore gross worldwide, against a budget of about ₹90 crore.
How many 100-crore films has Kareena Kapoor delivered?
Kareena Kapoor has delivered 8 films in the 100-crore club so far. These include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Singham Again, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, Singham Returns, Ra.One, and Golmaal 3. She is fourth on the list of actresses with the most 100-crore films, after Deepika Padukone (11), Katrina Kaif (9), and Alia Bhatt (8).
How many films has Kareena Kapoor done so far?
In her 25-year career, Kareena has done over 50 films, with 17 hits. Her last film, 'Singham Again,' earned ₹268.35 crore in India but was considered an average performer.
Kareena Kapoor's upcoming films
Kareena Kapoor currently has 3 films lined up. However, one of them, 'Takht,' has been stalled since its announcement in 2018. Directed by Karan Johar, its budget is around ₹250 crore. Kareena will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's crime drama 'Dayra,' with Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, she will appear in Shashanka Ghosh's 'Veere Di Wedding 2.' These are her three current projects, with 'Dayra' and 'Veere Di Wedding 2' expected by 2026.