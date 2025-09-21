Image Credit : Instagram

Kareena Kapoor currently has 3 films lined up. However, one of them, 'Takht,' has been stalled since its announcement in 2018. Directed by Karan Johar, its budget is around ₹250 crore. Kareena will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's crime drama 'Dayra,' with Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, she will appear in Shashanka Ghosh's 'Veere Di Wedding 2.' These are her three current projects, with 'Dayra' and 'Veere Di Wedding 2' expected by 2026.