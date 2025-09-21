- Home
- Ram Leela to Chennai Express: Kareena Kapoor Rejected These 8 Films Which Turned Blockbuster
Kareena Kapoor, born September 21, 1980, celebrated her 45th birthday. From a legendary film family, she starred in many hits but chose fewer films after becoming a mother.
Kareena Kapoor rejected films
In her career, Kareena Kapoor has shared the screen with many superstars and been part of several hit films. However, there are also many super-duper hit films that she rejected. Let's find out about these movies...
Film Ram Leela
Kareena Kapoor turned down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Ram-Leela due to date and schedule problems. However, Deepika Padukone's brilliant performance in the film took her career to new heights. The movie collected ₹201.4 crore.
Film Chennai Express
Kareena Kapoor was also offered director Rohit Shetty's film Chennai Express. However, she rejected the movie due to some creative differences. The film then went to Deepika Padukone and was a blockbuster, earning ₹423 crore.
Film Queen
Kareena Kapoor also rejected director Vikas Bahl's film Queen. She didn't like the story and felt it might affect her career. Later, Kangana Ranaut worked in the film, and it became a cult classic. Kangana won the National Award for Best Actress for it. The movie earned ₹95.04 crore.
Film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Kareena Kapoor also turned down director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan. Aishwarya Rai then did the role, and it proved to be a superhit. The film earned ₹51.38 crore.
Film Black
Kareena Kapoor also refused to work in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Black. She was a bit confused about the story. Rani Mukerji then took the role. The film was a superhit and earned ₹66.6 crore.
Film Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kareena Kapoor refused to work in Karan Johar's film Kal Ho Naa Ho due to date issues. Later, Preity Zinta got the chance to work in it. This Shah Rukh Khan film did a business of ₹86.09 crore.
Film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Rakesh Roshan's film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was first offered to Kareena Kapoor. She even shot a few scenes but then left the film. This Amisha Patel and Hrithik Roshan movie was a blockbuster. It won 92 awards. The film's collection was ₹80 crore.
Film Fashion
Kareena Kapoor was also offered director Madhur Bhandarkar's film Fashion. She turned down the offer due to a busy schedule. Priyanka Chopra worked in it and won the National Award for Best Actress. The movie earned ₹39.29 crore.