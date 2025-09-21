Image Credit : IMDb

Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly hailed as Bollywood’s ‘OG Poo’, is more than just an actress—she’s a cultural icon. Ever since her debut in Refugee (2000), Kareena has consistently reinvented herself, balancing commercial blockbusters with critically acclaimed performances. Her sass, charisma, and impeccable dialogue delivery made Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Poo a timeless pop-culture reference. But beyond the glamour, Kareena has proven her acting brilliance in roles that demanded depth and vulnerability, making her one of the most versatile stars of her generation.

Over the years, she’s seamlessly switched from mainstream entertainers to strong women-centric films, cementing her place in Indian cinema. From Geet in Jab We Met, a character that became a benchmark for rom-com heroines, to Dolly Mishra in Omkara, a portrayal layered with innocence and tragedy, Kareena’s artistry shines through. She has also embraced modern stories like Veere Di Wedding, where she celebrated female friendship with unapologetic flair.

As she continues to rule hearts, Kareena embodies both stardom and substance. On her birthday, let’s celebrate her cinematic journey with 5 must-watch films that showcase why she remains Bollywood’s eternal diva and the evergreen OG Poo.