Kareena Kapoor Birthday: Top 5 movies of the 'OG Poo' you must see
Kareena Kapoor Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood’s eternal diva and the unforgettable ‘OG Poo’, has dazzled audiences with her style and versatility. From rom-coms to intense dramas, she remains a true cinematic icon
Kareena Kapoor Movies
Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly hailed as Bollywood’s ‘OG Poo’, is more than just an actress—she’s a cultural icon. Ever since her debut in Refugee (2000), Kareena has consistently reinvented herself, balancing commercial blockbusters with critically acclaimed performances. Her sass, charisma, and impeccable dialogue delivery made Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Poo a timeless pop-culture reference. But beyond the glamour, Kareena has proven her acting brilliance in roles that demanded depth and vulnerability, making her one of the most versatile stars of her generation.
Over the years, she’s seamlessly switched from mainstream entertainers to strong women-centric films, cementing her place in Indian cinema. From Geet in Jab We Met, a character that became a benchmark for rom-com heroines, to Dolly Mishra in Omkara, a portrayal layered with innocence and tragedy, Kareena’s artistry shines through. She has also embraced modern stories like Veere Di Wedding, where she celebrated female friendship with unapologetic flair.
As she continues to rule hearts, Kareena embodies both stardom and substance. On her birthday, let’s celebrate her cinematic journey with 5 must-watch films that showcase why she remains Bollywood’s eternal diva and the evergreen OG Poo.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Kareena’s portrayal of Poo became a pop-culture milestone. With her glamorous fashion, witty one-liners, and magnetic charm, she redefined sass on screen. Poo wasn’t just a character, she became an icon of attitude and style that continues to inspire audiences even today.
Heroine (2012)
Taking center stage as Mahi Arora, a troubled superstar, Kareena carried this Madhur Bhandarkar film with intensity. She portrayed the highs and lows of stardom, vulnerability, and inner conflict with unmatched conviction, making it one of her boldest performances.
Veere Di Wedding (2018)
Breaking stereotypes, Kareena shone as Kalindi, a modern woman navigating love, independence, and friendship. With effortless screen presence, she led this women-centric story that celebrated female bonds, freedom, and unapologetic choices in a refreshing way.
Omkara (2006)
In Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Othello, Kareena stunned critics as Dolly Mishra. Innocent yet tragic, her performance added depth to the intense drama. Kareena shed her glamorous image and showcased raw emotional power, proving her versatility as a serious actress.
Jab We Met (2007)
As Geet, Kareena delivered one of the most celebrated performances in Bollywood rom-com history. Bubbly, outspoken, and vulnerable, she captured hearts with her natural charm. Her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor and her ability to blend humor with emotion made Geet unforgettable.