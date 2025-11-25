Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: First Film Fees of 10 Bollywood Stars Revealed
Kareena Kapoor recently completed 25 years in Bollywood, debuting with Refugee in 2000, earning 50 lakh rupees. On this milestone, we explore the first film fees of other top Bollywood celebrities.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor earned 50 lakh rupees for her debut film Refugee. Over the years, her stardom and box-office appeal have grown tremendously. Today, she commands between 8 to 15 crore rupees per film, reflecting her status as one of Bollywood’s top-paid actresses.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt earned 15 lakh rupees for her debut in Student of the Year. Over the years, her career skyrocketed, and she became one of Bollywood’s leading actresses. Today, she commands fees between 15 to 20 crore rupees per film, reflecting her immense popularity.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan earned 4 lakh rupees for his debut film Deewana. Over decades, he became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Today, he commands a staggering fee of 150 crore rupees per film, reflecting his unmatched popularity and box-office pull.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor earned 1.5 lakh rupees for his debut film Ishq Vishk. Over the years, he rose to become a leading Bollywood actor. Today, he charges between 25 to 30 crore rupees per film, reflecting his star power and success in the industry.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan earned 1.25 lakh rupees for his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Over the years, he has become one of Bollywood’s top actors. Today, he reportedly charges between 40 to 50 crore rupees per film, highlighting his rising popularity and box-office appeal
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar earned 50 thousand rupees for his debut film Saugandh. Over decades, he became one of Bollywood’s most successful actors. Today, he charges between 60 to 145 crore rupees per film, reflecting his massive star power and consistent box-office success.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan earned 11 thousand rupees for his early film Biwi Ho To Aisi. Over the years, he became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Today, he commands between 100 to 150 crore rupees per film, reflecting his immense popularity and box-office dominance.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan earned 11 thousand rupees for his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Over the years, he became one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed actors. Today, he charges between 100 to 150 crore rupees per film, reflecting his immense talent and box-office appeal.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan earned 5 thousand rupees for his debut film Saat Hindustani. Over decades, he became one of Bollywood’s legendary actors. Today, Big B charges between 8 to 10 crore rupees per film, reflecting his iconic status and enduring popularity in the industry.
Dharmendra
Dharmendra earned just 500 rupees for his debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Over the years, he became one of Bollywood’s most respected actors. Today, he commands between 3 to 5 crore rupees per film, reflecting his enduring legacy and star power.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.