The OTT platform has boomed in the last 5-6 years. Actors have truly found their footing on this platform. Even big Bollywood stars aren't shying away from working here. Find out about the 6 highest-paid actresses on OTT
6. Sushmita Sen
50-year-old Sushmita Sen starred in OTT series 'Aarya' and 'Taali'. Reports say her biggest fee was ₹2 crore for 'Aarya', which streamed in two seasons in 2020 and 2024.
5. Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte, 40, is a big name on OTT. She's been in 'Sacred Games S1', 'Ghoul', and more. Her highest OTT fee was ₹4 crore for 'Sacred Games Season 1'.
3. Priyamani
Priyamani, 41, has made her mark on OTT after success in films. She starred in 'The Family Man' and others. Her highest fee is a reported ₹7 crore for 'The Family Man S3'.
3. Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur, 43, works in both films and OTT. She played a key role in 'The Family Man S3', earning her biggest OTT paycheck, reportedly between ₹8-9 crore.
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 38, is a popular South Indian actress who's also big on OTT. She was in 'The Family Man S2' and 'Citadel'. Her biggest fee was ₹10 crore for 'Citadel'.
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan
45-year-old Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked in OTT films like 'Jaane Jaan' and 'The Buckingham Murders'. According to reports, she was paid a fee of ₹10-12 crore for both films.
