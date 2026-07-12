- Home
- Entertainment
- Kareena Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun in a White Bikini While Swimming in the Aegean Sea - PICS
Kareena Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun in a White Bikini While Swimming in the Aegean Sea - PICS
Kareena Kapoor is currently holidaying in Greece and making the most of it. Here's looking at her stunning pictures, clad in a beautiful white bikini. Keep scrolling!
Of love and luxury!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who loves spending time with her family and making the most of it. She is currently holidaying in Greece and took the liberty of dropping some gorgeous pictures of herself clad in a stunning white bikini.
Aegean Sea Love Affair!
Sharing a few beautiful pictures wearing a white bikini, Kareena wrote, “Just me and the aegean sea.” Let us tell you that Saif and Kareena have not disclosed the exact location of their holiday, many believe that the couple are spending some quality time in Greece.
Kareena's beach vacation
Earlier Kareena had shared some hot pictures of Saif Ali Khan coming out of the sea, wearing an orange trunk, she called him ‘hot husband.’
Sharing a few more gorgeous pictures she wrote, “Loving this bandana as you can see.”
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.