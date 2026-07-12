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Meet Nawazuddin Siddique’s Daughter Shora, Whose Gorgeous Pictures Are Going Viral - PHOTOS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora is also an aspiring actress who makes everyone go WOW with her beauty. The actor has an exclusive highlight on his Instagram that has beautiful pictures of his darling daughter. Keep scrolling to check out!
Nawaz's daughter!
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora was recently papped in the city, and it took no time for her pictures to go viral on social media. She looks gorgeous and is an aspiring actor. She rigorously trains for her craft and often performs for the audience to keep getting better as an artist.
Blurry yet beautiful!
Nawaz posting his daughter's pictures on his Instagram is such a cute fatherly behaviour.
Another one!
Shora has striking features and there's no denying that!
Like a star
She can be the next big thing in Bollywood, thanks to her acting skills and good looks.
In-house model!
Nawaz had captioned one of her pics as, ‘in-house model.’
One with her furry friend!
Are you excited for Shora to make her debut? We definitely are!
Stunner and how!
She was recently papped in the city and fans went gaga over her beauty.
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