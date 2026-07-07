Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a stunning picture from her recent vacay, She is looking hot donning a white bikini, while her huge diamond ring stole all the attention. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kareena Kapoor is 45, and she wears her age with honour! As every woman should. She has always been vocal about being comfortable in her own skin, age, and taking pride in that. The actress is one of the most loved stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her impeccable acting skills and her will to live a free life.

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Kareena Shares Stunning Pic From Her Vacay

If you are a Kareena fan, then you know how much she loves her family and how important quality family time is for her. Yet again, the Khans are on vacation. Although the location of this fancy vacay is not revealed, one can make out that it is somewhere hotter. Yes, you read that right. Sharing a picture straight from her vacation, Kareena shared a stunning picture clad in a strappy white bikini, as she also flaunted a huge diamond ring. Take a look at the picture here!

On The Work Front

Kareena's upcoming major project is the investigative crime-thriller Daayra. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. This marks Kareena's first collaboration with Meghna, making it extra special. Kareena has been very particular with her film choices lately, with films like The Buckingham Murders and Jaane Jaan, to name a few; she is picking stories that offer her a clean slate to prove her acting marvel.

Not just that, she is also commercialising her star quality by making better investment choices. Let us tell you that D2C footwear and accessories brand Fizzy Goblet has onboarded Kareena as a strategic investor, almost four years after it appointed the actor as the brand ambassador in April 2022.