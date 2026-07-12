In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Ram Kapoor revealed that he was molested at the age of 13. Keep scrolling to know more.

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 took a rather sensitive turn when one of the noted contestants of the show, Ram Kapoor, revealed that he was molested at the age of 13. Yes, you read that right. The shocking revelation left Farah Khan, Sufi Motiwala, Harshad Chopra, Dheeraj Dhoopar and many other contestants in tears. Ram revealed that he was ‘deeply traumatised’ after the incident and became very quiet.

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Ram Reveals He Was Molested As A Kid

Ram revealed, "When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When the school used to get over, we used to sit with each other in our dorms and talk to each other. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going."

Ram On How The Incident Left Him Traumatised

Ram added, "Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha tha ki main kuch karun, naa karun yaa sirf bardasht karta rahoon? Yaa chillaun? Ya a kya karun. Kaafi der baad mein unse kaha ki mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai. Voh ruk gaye aur immediately chale gaye. Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup hogaya tha aur traumatise hogaya tha. Lekin, unhone kuch hafton baad aake, mujhse sorry bola. Uske baad jab bhi unhe mauka mila, voh mujhe ehsaas dilaate the ki voh sorry hain (I didn't know what to do—whether I should do something, stay quiet and just tolerate it, or shout. I had no idea how to react. After quite some time, I finally told him that I wasn't feeling comfortable. He stopped immediately and walked away. After that, I changed a lot. I became very quiet and was deeply traumatised. However, a few weeks later, he came to me and apologised. After that, whenever he got the chance, he would make sure I knew he was genuinely sorry)



Ram On How He Coped From The Trauma

Ram also revealed that the same person who molested him also helped him get out of the trauma, "It's weird, but the person who caused my trauma also ended up helping me heal. We actually became good friends. This is a secret that even my children and my parents don't know—only Gautami knows about it. Even today, talking about it brings back the trauma, but I'm very happy that, because of everything that happened, I no longer have any fear of the LGBTQ community. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel close to them. I don't feel any fear, inhibition or anything negative, even though I may not fully understand them. That person wasn't a bad person. He was simply curious and influenced by teenage hormones. We were both teenagers. He tried very hard to make things right with me. No one should ever have to go through something like this. But somewhere along the way, I learnt to appreciate everything in life. He did everything in his power to help me overcome the trauma."

Farah Khan was seen crying after learning about Ram's trauma. She said, "I am sorry this happened to you." Riteish added, "You are very strong. Last time you said you learnt something from me, today I have learnt something from you, and I am proud of you."