On 'Lock Upp Season 2', actor Ram Kapoor made an emotional revelation, sharing that he was molested at age 13 in a boarding school. The confession left host Farah Khan and fellow contestants, including Sufi Motiwala, in tears.

Actor Ram Kapoor made an emotional revelation on the latest episode of 'Lock Upp Season 2,' where he shared that he was molested when he was 13 years old while studying at a boarding school. The actor's confession left host Farah Khan and fellow contestants, including Sufi Motiwala, Harshad Chopda and Dheeraj Dhoopar, in tears.

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Ram Kapoor's Emotional Revelation

Speaking on the show, Ram recalled the incident that took place when he was in Class 8. He said a Class 10 student touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in the dormitory after school. "When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When school used to get over, we would sit together in our dorms and talk. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children there, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going."

Ram went on to share how the incident changed him. He said he did not know how to react at the time and was left "deeply traumatised" by what had happened. "Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha ki main kuch karun, na karun ya sirf bardasht karta rahoon? Ya chillaun? Ya kya karun? Kaafi der baad maine unse kaha ki mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai. Woh ruk gaye aur immediately chale gaye. Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup ho gaya tha aur traumatise ho gaya tha. Lekin, unhone kuch hafton baad aake mujhse sorry bola. Uske baad jab bhi unhe mauka mila, woh mujhe ehsaas dilaate the ki woh sorry hain.

A Surprising Path to Healing

The actor also shared that the person who molested him was also the one who later played a key role in helping him recover from the trauma. "It's weird, but the person who caused my trauma also ended up helping me heal. We actually became good friends. This is a secret that even my children and my parents don't know--only Gautami knows about it. Even today, talking about it brings back the trauma, but I'm very happy that, because of everything that happened, I no longer have any fear of the LGBTQ community. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel close to them. I don't feel any fear, inhibition or anything negative, even though I may not fully understand them. That person wasn't a bad person. He was simply curious and influenced by teenage hormones. We were both teenagers. He tried very hard to make things right with me. No one should ever have to go through something like this. But somewhere along the way, I learnt to appreciate everything in life. He did everything in his power to help me overcome the trauma."

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Host and Contestants Left Emotional

Soon after Ram revealed his secret, Sufi was seen breaking down tears as he recalled that he, too, had experienced molestation in the past. Harshad Chopda was visibly emotional, while Dheeraj also couldn't hold back his tears. Farah Khan, fighting back tears herself, hugged Ram and said, "I am sorry this happened to you." Riteish added, "You are very strong. The last time, you said you learnt something from me. Today, I've learnt something from you, and I am proud of you."

'Lock Upp 2' Update

The show has completed two weeks and has quickly become one of the most talked-about reality shows since its premiere. This week featured a double elimination, with Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz exiting the competition. While Sunita chose to leave the show due to health concerns, Riyaz was eliminated after receiving fewer audience votes, with Shreya Kalra being saved instead.

The show streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. (ANI)