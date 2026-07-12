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Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Underwent Extreme Physical Transformations for Films
From dramatic weight gain to intense workout routines and strict diets, several Bollywood actors have undergone remarkable physical transformations to bring their characters to life, proving their dedication and commitment to every role.
5 Actors Who Transformed Their Bodies for Roles
Actors often push their bodies to the limit to make their characters look totally believable on screen. Some gain a lot of weight, while others do crazy workouts and diets. Here are five stars who completely changed their look to get into character.
Aamir Khan – Dangal
For 'Dangal', Aamir Khan pulled off one of Indian cinema's most drastic transformations. He first put on a lot of weight to play the older Mahavir Singh Phogat. Then, he lost it all to play the younger wrestler. His dedication and tough fitness plan wowed everyone and became a huge talking point.
Randeep Hooda – Sarbjit
Randeep Hooda went through a shocking transformation for 'Sarbjit'. To look like a real, struggling prisoner, he lost a huge amount of weight very quickly. The actor stuck to a strict diet and showed amazing discipline to get that weak look, making his performance feel very real.
Farhan Akhtar – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan Akhtar trained for months to become the legendary athlete Milkha Singh. He spent long hours running, did strength training, and followed a strict diet to get a lean runner's body. This transformation helped him perfectly play the iconic sprinter's life story on screen.
Ranveer Singh – Padmaavat
Ranveer Singh worked out like a beast to play the fierce Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat'. He built a powerful body with tough workouts and a strict diet. This physical change, along with his intense acting, made his character unforgettable.
Hrithik Roshan – War
Everyone knows Hrithik Roshan is super fit, but for 'War', he took it to another level. The actor followed a crazy training schedule and a strict diet to get that lean, muscular body for his action role. His transformation and killer stunts were a major highlight of the film.
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