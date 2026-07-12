Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of her Delhi concert, introducing fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary on stage as videos of the heartwarming moment quickly went viral.

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas gave fans a surprise they will not forget during the opening night of her The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi on Saturday, July 11. In the middle of her performance, the singer revealed that she is officially engaged and introduced her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, to the audience, leaving fans cheering.

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The heartwarming moment has since gone viral on social media, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the couple.

Jasmine introduces fiancé with emotional announcement

One of the biggest highlights of the concert came when Jasmine invited Shekhar Chaudhary on stage. Holding up her hand to show off her engagement ring, she proudly shared the happy news with thousands of fans.

"This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!" Jasmine told the crowd, who responded with loud applause and cheers.

Moments later, the singer ran towards Shekhar and jumped into his arms. He lifted her up and twirled her on stage, creating an emotional scene that delighted concertgoers.

Couple dances to Laavan

The celebrations didn't end there. Jasmine and Shekhar shared a romantic dance to her popular song Laavan, making the evening even more special for fans attending the concert.

Videos of the engagement announcement and the couple's on-stage celebration quickly began circulating across social media platforms. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, calling the moment "beautiful," "wholesome," and "straight out of a movie."

Fans shower love on the couple

Jasmine's surprise announcement added a personal touch to the opening show of her India tour. While fans had gathered for an evening of music, they also witnessed a major milestone in the singer's life.

The viral videos continue to win hearts online, with many wishing Jasmine Sandlas and Shekhar Chaudhary a lifetime of happiness together.