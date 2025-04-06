user
'Laapataa Ladies' controversy: Writer Biplab Goswami denies reports of plagiarism; Read on

Biplab Goswami, writer of Laapataa Ladies, denied plagiarism claims after comparisons with the Arabic short film Burqa City surfaced online

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Biplab Goswami, the writer of Laapataa Ladies, issued a statement refuting claims that the film's plot was plagiarized. The allegations surfaced after social media users pointed out similarities between the Hindi film and an Arabic-language short film, Burqa City.

Goswami clarified that the detailed synopsis of the movie, initially titled Two Brides, was registered with the Screenwriters Association (SWA) on July 3, 2014. He emphasized that key plot elements, such as the groom mistakenly bringing home the wrong bride due to a veil, were already part of his original script. He also highlighted that the screenplay was further developed over the years and won recognition in the 2018 Cinestaan Storytellers Competition.


In his statement, the writer maintained that the story, characters, and dialogues of Laapataa Ladies were entirely original. He dismissed the plagiarism allegations as baseless and expressed concern that such claims undermined both his work as a writer and the efforts of the filmmaking team.

ALSO READ: Netizens slammed Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Kiran Rao for copying Burqa City, called her 'Shameless'

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, was released in March 2024. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

