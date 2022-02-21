  • Facebook
    Best pictures of the day: Sara Ali Khan shares Jeh's cute birthday moments

    Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan dropped some adorable family pictures of Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan's first birthday.

    Best pictures of the day: Sara Ali Khan shares Jeh's cute birthday moments
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 8:20 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house to celebrate the first birthday of their little munchkin Jeh Ali Khan. You can see Saif Ali Khan's all four kids four children- Sara Ali Kha, Irabhim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan posing for the camera on this special day in a few pictures. 

    Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a series of photos. In one picture, Saif is surrounded by his children Jeh, Taimur, Sara, and Ibrahim. Sara also be seen holding a crying Jeh while Taimur enjoys the view from big brother Ibrahim's shoulders as Saif stands in the center. 

    Another photo shows Saif, Sara and Ibrahim playing around with baby Jeh. Sara wrote, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J." On Jeh's first birthday, Kareena and Sara's comments session was swamped with wishes from social media users and fans.

    Kareena also shared some precious photos of her second son Jeh. Sharing a photo of Taimur and Jeh crawling on the floor, Kareena wrote, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere.. Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond." 

    Besides Sara and Kareen, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, and Neetu Kapoor shared adorable videos and pictures of the birthday boy on their social media pages send him wishes.
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

