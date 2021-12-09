  • Facebook
    Kareen Kapoor Khan, to Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi, this is where the stars were spotted

    First Published Dec 9, 2021, 12:17 AM IST
    While many celebrities are busy attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, those in Mumbai were seen stepping out on Wednesday at various places. Here is your daily dossier of what your favourite Bollywood star has been up to.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s leopard print top paired with black pants and a sling bag makes her look uber cool as she stepped out on Wednesday evening from her residence along with Malaika Arora, in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, she was snapped in Bandra.

    Sonakshi Sinha’s beige knee-length coat and pleated skirt made her look stylish and chic. The actress kept her hair open as she posed for the photographers at an event in Mumbai.

    Nora Fatehi’s bubble gum coloured pullover with big sunglasses and white shorts show the cuter side of the actress. Nora Fatehi is often spotted in a pretty salwar suit on her way to the airport. She certainly knows how to pull off each and every look of hers – from desi swag to uber-chic dress and comfortable shorts.

    Sara Ali Khan has been busy with promotions of her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. The film by director Anand L Rai also stars actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. While Sara has been promoting the film even on her social media through funny and quirky reels the other two actors seem to be going a little slow with the promotional activity.

    Malaika Arora’s black and white Fendi sweatshirt is all that you want to wear this winter season. She paired the Fendi winter wear with black pants and leather boots as she pulled her hair back in a sleek bun. She was seen stepping out of the car at Kareen Kapoor Khan’s residence on Wednesday.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora proves that she is the greatest fashionista in a sequined dress with a thigh-slit

    Vijay Devarakonda was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The actor wore a skin-coloured binny over a navy-blue blazer, black pants and a blue shirt. His orange phone cover added the extra pop to his outfit.

    Shruti Haasan is a complete lover of black. Every time she has been spotted at the airport; the actress has mostly worn an all-black outfit. And this time too, she chose the same colour for her attire.

    Karishma Kapoor was snapped inside her car she was on the move in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Karish Kapoor had gone out for an all-girls dinner at her friend Rhea Kapoor residence. The latter had thrown a pre-Christmas party for her girl pals which were also attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy girls' night

    Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan was spotted with his mother at the premiere event of a Bengali film. Babil Khan will be seen next year in Yash Raj Film’s first OTT venture – The Railway Men. The project is based on the real-life incident of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

