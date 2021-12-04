Malaika Arora proves that she is the greatest fashionista in a sequined dress with a thigh-slit

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a gorgeous dark-blue sequinned gown with a thigh-slit during a photoshoot.

Image courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora's most recent Instagram posts from a photoshoot are nothing but sexy! In a dark-blue gown, the actress is looking ultra-glam, and we bet you won't be able to take your gaze away from her. She used the app to share a plethora of photos of herself wearing the Nedret Taciroglu ensemble, and we're still smitten.

Malaika Arora was dressed in a dark blue sequined gown. Sequins were strewn liberally over the stunning gown. The gown had a plunging neckline and a thigh-slit that gave it a little extra oomph. She wore silver strappy stilettos with it. The outfit was a fantastic match for the diva's toned physique.

The actress wore shimmering eyeshadow, thick coats of mascara, and a lot of blush with a highlighter to define her cheeks in terms of cosmetics. The bright red lipstick completed her bold look. She kept her accessories simple, opting for a pair of abstract diamond earrings and a variety of rings. Malaika also shared a close-up photo of herself, showcasing her flawless makeup. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora chills in bikini; Arjun Kapoor enjoys view of Maldives' beach (Pictures)

Malaika Arora, along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, is one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. Malaika Arora is most known for her dancing skills to songs like Anarkali Disco Chali, Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, and Hello Hello. She also appeared in Supermodel of the Year 2 as a judge alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika Arora, who is now vacationing in the Maldives with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, lit up the internet on Friday with a hot photo of herself in a patterned bikini. In a printed yellow and black two-piece costume, the actress-TV show judge is seen relaxing on a yacht while enjoying the sun and turquoise waves.

