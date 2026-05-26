Karan Kundrra Says 'I am Tired'; Fights With Tejasswi Prakash On Desi Bling
Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra Fight: What caused the fight between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on the show 'Desi Bling'? What concerns did Karan Kundrra express about marriage? What special surprise did Karan plan for Tejasswi? Read On
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Karan and Tejasswi's Grand Engagement on 'Desi Bling'
After four years of dating, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got engaged in a grand ceremony on the reality show 'Desi Bling', set against the backdrop of Dubai's luxury.
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Karan Kundrra Expresses Doubts About Marrying Tejasswi
Karan confessed to friends that he feels tired of Tejasswi's immaturity and tantrums, feeling like he's the only one shouldering the relationship's responsibilities.
ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra–Tejasswi Prakash to Get Married Soon After Engagement? Rajiv Adatia Hints at Wedding Plans
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A Heated Argument Erupts Between the Couple at a Party
A disagreement over inviting someone to a party in Dubai escalated into a major fight, leading to Tejasswi being upset about Karan sharing their private matters with others.
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Image Credit : Instagram
The Dreamy Proposal: Love Conquers All
Despite the drama, Karan planned a romantic, Bollywood-style proposal for Tejasswi, asking for her hand in marriage during a beautiful ceremony, winning her heart.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Karan and Tejasswi's Chemistry on 'Laughter Chefs'
The couple is currently entertaining fans with their cute banter and funny moments on the show 'Laughter Chefs', while also planning their future with a new home and business in Dubai.
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