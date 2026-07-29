Even before Season 3 was released, director Gurmmeet Singh confirmed that scripting for Mirzapur Season 4 is officially underway. However, he noted that finalising production timelines is a challenge due to the show's large ensemble cast.

Mirzapur: The Movie is one of the most awaited films of the year and while the film is all ready to premiere in September, there is a significant update on Mirzapur the series. According to an update, the program has been renewed for another season and the scripting has already begun, but the narrative is still under wraps.

Mirzapur 4 is on the way

Director Gurmmeet Singh confirmed to Variety India that “The scripting is on," and added, “What I can say is it’s being scripted, and we’re really looking forward to that as well."

The film now takes centre stage on the franchise’s creative roadmap, with Season 4 being his next big directing endeavour following the movie. So Gurmmeet can't say anything about next season without spoilers.

The director shared the planning for the series’ Season 4 and added that the production schedule is still being worked out, particularly because bringing together the franchise’s vast ensemble cast is a major difficulty.

“I’m sure the planning in the back rooms is all on, and they would know because it’s also such a big cast roster. Things need to be planned well in advance. So I guess right now they’re not bothering us with that because they want us to focus on the film. I think closer to when the film is done and handed over, that conversation will pick up speed again," Singh shared.

Mirzapur: The Movie is an epic untold narrative made for the big screen and it is based on the chronology set in the inaugural season of the program in 2018. Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Sonal S. Chauhan join the ensemble while fan-favourite characters return with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Mohitt Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gupta and Shweta Tripathi.

Amazon MGM Studios & Excel Entertainment presents Mirzapur: The Movie. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. The film is set for a major theatrical premiere on September 4, 2026. Mirzapur: The Movie will be releasing in Hindi and Telugu to reach an even broader audience for the bhaukaal.