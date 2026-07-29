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Cubbon Park to Church Street: 10 Bengaluru Spots Every Gen Z Traveller Has on Their Wishlist
According to experts, Gen Z travellers are seeking for more unique experiences focusing on underrated destinations, and instagrammable spots. Here are 10 unmissable Gen Z spots in Bengaluru!
Beige Bangalore
Beige Bangalore: This is a luxury rooftop venue situated on top of Varanasi Tower, Marathahalli where one will find pub, restaurant, bar, lounge and a stunning sunset view all together at one place. The design of this place displays calmness, luxury and elegance with the colour beige and giving a pinteresty Middle East desert vibe. The menu ranges from cocktails, Indian & Pan - Asian cuisine and many more. This is a go-to place for Gen Z travellers who are seeking stunning Instagramable pictures.
Museum of Art and Photography (MAP)
Gen Z travellers are obsessed with places with good visual art and deco. Located at Kasturba Rd, Ashok Nagar, this place is the newest museum in Bangalore with unique visual experiences. This is a perfect spot for visual art lovers.
Church Street/Brigade Road
This is a never missing spot in Bengaluru for Gen Z. It is a go-to spot for friends hangout and night life. There are a lot of things to do here such as photobooth, polaroids, street shopping, bookstore, cafe, restaurants, pub etc. It is a go-to spot for friends to hangout and a perfect place for experiencing night life.
Starbucks/ Third Wave Coffee
Gen Z orders coffee like changing songs in their playlist. Study, hangout, work, anything anywhere, Gen Z needs a coffee. Coffee shops like Starbucks and Third Wave Coffee cater to a lot of Gen Z who come for remote work space, small meetings, aesthetic hangouts etc. The design and vibe of these cafes are minimalistic and elegant which meets the Gen Z needs for good vibe and good pictures.
Loco Bear
Gen Z loves adventurous activities. This indoor entertainment hub located in Koramangala is one of the places where one can experience various games and activities. It includes laser tag, go-karting, bowling, shooting, trampoline and many more. Other than the indoor activities it also has an outdoor lounge for outing, date night with cocktails and a full food menu making it a perfect spot for Gen Z.
Cubbon park
It is perfect for morning & evening walk, taking out pet, meeting up friends for a small aesthetic picnic, and of course some activities like cycling, skating, playing badminton, reading club, etc. Located at the heart of Bangalore, this park also has a large library where varieties of books can be found.
Commercial Street
A perfect spot for street shopping and thrifting for Gen Z. Here, a lot of vintage clothes and accessories, can be found along with a wide range of products from Indian to Western at a cheap prices. There are also a lot of cafe to try out around after shopping.
Milano/Corner House
What is Gen Z without ice-cream or dessert? These spot are go-to place for getting some ice-cream or dessert by Gen Z. Other than ice-cream, there is also a cute, aesthetic vibe deco and ambience of the store which is perfect for Instagram pictures.
The French Treaty
This hidden gem gives the quiet French country side vibe with a variety of French cuisine in the menu. A perfect place for date, friends hangout and experience the greenery, quiet, calm cafe vibe of a French country side.
Bristo Claytopia
This is the perfect place for artistic Gen Z. Located at Koramangala, this is a place where you can paint and eat. Order your snacks, design, paint, create a masterpiece of your own. It is a go-to place for date activities, friends hangout with food and pottery.
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