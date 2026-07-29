Beige Bangalore: This is a luxury rooftop venue situated on top of Varanasi Tower, Marathahalli where one will find pub, restaurant, bar, lounge and a stunning sunset view all together at one place. The design of this place displays calmness, luxury and elegance with the colour beige and giving a pinteresty Middle East desert vibe. The menu ranges from cocktails, Indian & Pan - Asian cuisine and many more. This is a go-to place for Gen Z travellers who are seeking stunning Instagramable pictures.