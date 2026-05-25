- Home
- Entertainment
- Who are Satish Sanpal-Tabinda Sanpal? Inside Desi Bling Popular Couple's Lifestyle and Their Rs 14,000 Crore Empire
Who are Satish Sanpal-Tabinda Sanpal? Inside Desi Bling Popular Couple's Lifestyle and Their Rs 14,000 Crore Empire
Netflix’s Desi Bling has put Dubai-based billionaire Satish Sanpal and wife Tabinda in the spotlight. From gold gifts to Rolls-Royces, the couple’s ultra-luxurious lifestyle has left viewers stunned
From Jabalpur To Dubai Billionaire: Satish Sanpal’s Journey
Satish Sanpal was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and his entrepreneurial journey was far from easy. In the series, he reveals that he initially started a small business in India with Rs 80,000, but it failed. At the age of 20, he moved to Dubai in search of better opportunities.
The businessman shared on Desi Bling that he entered the gold business after moving to Dubai and gradually built a fortune for himself. Today, he is the Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, which includes divisions such as ANAX Developments, ANAX Hospitality, and ANAX Capital.
His wife Tabinda is also actively involved in the business world and serves as the founder and director of ANAX Capital. According to reports, the couple’s combined net worth is estimated to be over USD 1.5 billion, which is approximately Rs 14,000 crore.
Desi Bling Couple’s Gold Obsession And Lavish Lifestyle
One of the biggest highlights of Desi Bling is the couple’s larger-than-life lifestyle. Satish and Tabinda openly talk about their love for gold, diamonds, luxury fashion, and expensive collectibles.
In the show, Tabinda reveals that she already owns nearly 40 kg of gold and receives around 3 kg of gold from Satish every year during Dhanteras. Satish even promises to weigh her in gold on their 10th wedding anniversary.
Their daughter Bella’s lifestyle is equally extravagant. According to Tabinda, Bella owns gold cutlery, including a gold plate, spoon, and glass that were specially made before she was born. She also revealed that Bella celebrated her birthday in a gold outfit and would soon receive a customised pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth crores as a gift.
The couple frequently flaunts luxury watches, designer bags, gemstones, and exclusive fashion pieces during parties and events featured in the series.
Luxury Homes, Supercars And Billionaire Status
Satish and Tabinda’s luxurious Dubai home also became one of the standout attractions of Desi Bling. In one episode, actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra visit the couple’s lavish residence located inside the iconic Burj Khalifa.
The house features pastel interiors, massive glass windows, high ceilings, and breathtaking city views. Reports also suggest that Satish owns a luxurious bungalow in Dubai Hills and is exploring premium properties in London as well.
Apart from real estate, Satish reportedly owns multiple Rolls-Royce Phantom cars and a Bugatti Chiron worth around Rs 35 crore. His luxury yacht was also showcased in Desi Bling, further cementing his image as one of Dubai’s most extravagant businessmen.
ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to star in Netflix's ‘Desi Bling’
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.