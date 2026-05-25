Satish Sanpal was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and his entrepreneurial journey was far from easy. In the series, he reveals that he initially started a small business in India with Rs 80,000, but it failed. At the age of 20, he moved to Dubai in search of better opportunities.

The businessman shared on Desi Bling that he entered the gold business after moving to Dubai and gradually built a fortune for himself. Today, he is the Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, which includes divisions such as ANAX Developments, ANAX Hospitality, and ANAX Capital.

His wife Tabinda is also actively involved in the business world and serves as the founder and director of ANAX Capital. According to reports, the couple’s combined net worth is estimated to be over USD 1.5 billion, which is approximately Rs 14,000 crore.