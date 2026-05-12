After 'Bigg Boss', Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will star in Netflix's new show 'Desi Bling'. Set in Dubai's elite desi circles, the series explores a dazzling world of billionaires and drama. The show will be released on May 20.

After 'Bigg Boss' and 'Laughter Chefs', couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will now be seen together on a Netflix show 'Desi Bling'. Set in one of Dubai's most elite desi social circles, the series follows Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they step into a dazzling world of billionaires, brunches, Birkin bags, and bigger egos- where fitting in is far more complicated than it looks, read a press note.

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The show will be out on May 20. On Monday, Netflix even released the trailer of the show. Check it out here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash on 'Desi Bling'

Speaking about stepping into the world of Desi Bling, Karan Kundrra, in a press note, said, "Desi Bling gave Tejasswi and me a chance to step into a world that's completely different from anything we've done before. Yes, there's glamour and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It's exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways. We're excited for audiences across the world to experience this journey with us on Netflix."

Tejasswi Prakash added, "This show has been such a special journey for me. It's a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also it's very different from anything I've done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction. There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I'm grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives." (ANI)