1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Do Instagram views directly mean money?

Many people think lakhs of views on Instagram means direct payment. But that's a myth. Tharesh and Swathi explain that their main income is from brand promotions. The pay depends on followers, reach, and the brand. For instance, a creator with 1 lakh followers might get ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 for a post, but it can go up to ₹15,000-₹20,000 for certain brands. And this is before any agency takes its cut.