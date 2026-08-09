Kannada YouTubers Tharesh and Swathi Explain How Instagram Influencers Earn Money
Everyone thinks you can make lakhs just by posting videos on Instagram. But do you get paid the moment you upload a video? Popular Kannada content creators Tharesh and Swathi break it down based on their own journey.
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Do Instagram views directly mean money?
Many people think lakhs of views on Instagram means direct payment. But that's a myth. Tharesh and Swathi explain that their main income is from brand promotions. The pay depends on followers, reach, and the brand. For instance, a creator with 1 lakh followers might get ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 for a post, but it can go up to ₹15,000-₹20,000 for certain brands. And this is before any agency takes its cut.
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Sometimes it's a free stay, not cash.
Creators often get offers to promote resorts and hotels. But it's not always a cash deal. Sometimes, they get a free stay and food in exchange for content. They also reveal that even with just 1K followers, you can earn through affiliate marketing on platforms like Wishlink. Sharing a link for a product can get you up to 7% commission, potentially earning ₹10,000-₹20,000 a month.
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Do you really need a fancy camera?
New creators often spend a lot on expensive cameras and lighting. Tharesh and Swathi advise against this. They say a good smartphone, a simple ₹800 tripod, and a mic are all you need to start. The main thing is to focus on good storytelling and connecting with your audience.
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Don't quit your job just yet!
Seeing viral videos of people earning lakhs can be tempting. But Tharesh and Swathi warn against quitting your job to become a full-time creator. They suggest starting it as a side hustle while you have a steady income. Only when the content starts bringing in regular money should you think of making it a full-time career.
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Not everything you see is real.
Don't believe every 'challenge' or promotion you see on social media. Tharesh and Swathi say that a lot of content is scripted to create hype and increase engagement. So, don't assume you can get rich overnight just by copying what you see online. Success takes time and real effort.
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