Mahesh Babu is known for his understated style, successful film career and strong connection with his family. Away from the spotlight, the actor enjoys a luxurious yet comfortable lifestyle at his residence in Hyderabad’s prestigious Jubilee Hills.

The actor’s home is reportedly valued at around Rs 28 crore and reflects a combination of contemporary design, personal touches and spaces created for family time. From an indoor swimming pool and spacious balcony to a private gym, study and prayer area, the residence offers plenty of luxury without losing its homely character.

Mahesh Babu’s Jubilee Hills Home Is Designed Around Family Life

Located in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, Mahesh Babu’s residence is surrounded by greenery and several luxury properties. The area is also home to numerous celebrities and is conveniently located near several studios and production houses.

The reported Rs 28-crore property is not simply about its location or price tag. Its interiors and amenities reflect the actor’s preference for comfortable spaces where his family can spend time together.

The exterior of the house features a sleek, contemporary design with large windows, balconies and a spacious porch. Plants, stone elements and decorative pieces add warmth to the otherwise modern architecture. The seating areas around the porch also create a relaxed space where the family can unwind together.

Inside, the living room features high ceilings, wooden furniture, comfortable sofas and a large television. It appears to be one of the main family spaces, where movies, conversations and leisure activities can take place.

The house also reportedly includes a spacious balcony that offers views of the surrounding cityscape. With relatively minimal furniture, the balcony leaves enough room for the family’s children and pets to enjoy the space.