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Inside Mahesh Babu’s Lavish Hyderabad Home: From Indoor Pool To Personal Gym (PHOTOS)
Mahesh Babu’s lavish Jubilee Hills home is more than a symbol of his success. From an indoor pool and private gym to a temple and cosy family spaces, the Hyderabad residence blends luxury, comfort and family values
Mahesh Babu’s Rs 28 Crore Jubilee Hills Home: Inside His Luxurious Family Mansion
Mahesh Babu is known for his understated style, successful film career and strong connection with his family. Away from the spotlight, the actor enjoys a luxurious yet comfortable lifestyle at his residence in Hyderabad’s prestigious Jubilee Hills.
The actor’s home is reportedly valued at around Rs 28 crore and reflects a combination of contemporary design, personal touches and spaces created for family time. From an indoor swimming pool and spacious balcony to a private gym, study and prayer area, the residence offers plenty of luxury without losing its homely character.
Mahesh Babu’s Jubilee Hills Home Is Designed Around Family Life
Located in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, Mahesh Babu’s residence is surrounded by greenery and several luxury properties. The area is also home to numerous celebrities and is conveniently located near several studios and production houses.
The reported Rs 28-crore property is not simply about its location or price tag. Its interiors and amenities reflect the actor’s preference for comfortable spaces where his family can spend time together.
The exterior of the house features a sleek, contemporary design with large windows, balconies and a spacious porch. Plants, stone elements and decorative pieces add warmth to the otherwise modern architecture. The seating areas around the porch also create a relaxed space where the family can unwind together.
Inside, the living room features high ceilings, wooden furniture, comfortable sofas and a large television. It appears to be one of the main family spaces, where movies, conversations and leisure activities can take place.
The house also reportedly includes a spacious balcony that offers views of the surrounding cityscape. With relatively minimal furniture, the balcony leaves enough room for the family’s children and pets to enjoy the space.
From Indoor Pool To Private Gym, The House Has Plenty Of Luxury
One of the standout features of Mahesh Babu’s residence is its indoor swimming pool. The pool area reportedly features large glass or French-style doors that allow plenty of natural light into the space.
A jacuzzi and loungers add another layer of comfort, turning the pool area into a private space for relaxation as well as recreation.
The residence also has a personal gym equipped with modern workout equipment. Mahesh Babu is known for maintaining a disciplined fitness routine, and having a dedicated workout space at home allows him to train without compromising on privacy.
Inside The House
Another notable part of the house is the study. Designed with dark wooden furniture and flooring, the room has a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Family photographs and seating arrangements add a personal touch, making it suitable for both reading and spending quiet time.
The home reportedly also features a coffee machine, adding to the cosy atmosphere of the study.
Temple, Kids’ Rooms And Personal Touches Make The House A Home
Despite its luxurious features, some of the most interesting aspects of Mahesh Babu’s residence are the spaces dedicated to family traditions and personal life.
The house reportedly has a small temple decorated with traditional elements, marble and golden accents. The prayer space overlooks a garden area, allowing natural light to enter. A separate mandap is also said to be used for religious ceremonies and family celebrations.
Festivals are reportedly an important part of the family’s celebrations. Apart from traditional festivities, the family has also been seen celebrating Christmas together, including decorating the Christmas tree at home.
The children’s rooms are also designed with their individual personalities in mind. Sitara’s room reportedly features a pink-and-white colour scheme and a princess-inspired design, while Gautam’s room has a comparatively simple aesthetic with wooden furniture and light-coloured walls.
The home also reportedly has plenty of open space where the children and family pets can spend time together.
Mahesh Babu’s Real Estate Investments
Real estate forms an important part of the luxury portfolios of several Indian film stars, and Mahesh Babu is no exception. His property in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills represents both a lifestyle asset and a valuable real estate investment.
Jubilee Hills is among Hyderabad’s premium residential locations, making properties in the neighbourhood particularly sought after. The area’s greenery, privacy, connectivity and proximity to the city’s entertainment hubs make it a popular choice among celebrities.
For Mahesh Babu, the residence appears to combine both sides of luxury living: a prestigious location and a home designed around the needs of his family.
Mahesh Babu’s Jubilee Hills residence is much more than a luxury property. Its indoor pool, gym, study, prayer space, spacious balcony and personalised rooms showcase the comforts associated with celebrity living.
At the same time, the home appears to place considerable emphasis on family life. From celebrating festivals together to creating dedicated spaces for his children, the residence reflects a balance between luxury and everyday comfort.
The reported Rs 28-crore home is therefore not simply a reflection of Mahesh Babu’s financial success. It also represents his preference for privacy, family time and a comfortable lifestyle away from the demands of the film industry.
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