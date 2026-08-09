Aamir Khan's upcoming appearance on KBC 18 with Sunny Deol has been overshadowed by online trolling. Social media users are flooding the show's promo videos with comments about the actor's third marriage to Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan's imminent debut on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 (KBC 18) was expected to pique fans' interest, but the internet discourse has taken an unexpected turn. Shortly after the latest promotional video starring Bollywood actor and presenter Amitabh Bachchan aired, social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and memes about Aamir's personal life. Many trolls blasted the actor over his alleged relationship with Gauri Spratt, with one comment about a "fourth wedding" immediately becoming viral.

KBC 18 Promo Creates Online Buzz.

The newly released ad features Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the hot seat for an interesting edition of the renowned quiz show. While fans were excited to see the two Bollywood icons together, the advertisement generated thousands of comments about Aamir's personal life rather than the event itself.

Several people suggested that Amitabh Bachchan should ask Aamir questions about his relationships instead of quiz questions, transforming the comment area into a mash-up of comedy and trolling.

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The 'Ask About the Fourth Wedding' comment goes viral.

One such comment piqued the internet's interest: "Ask him about his fourth wedding." The statement instantly acquired popularity and was extensively shared on social media sites.

Other people responded with similar jokes, mentioning Aamir's prior marriages and speculating about his future. While some saw the comments as light-hearted banter, others condemned the trolling and advised people to focus on the actor's profession rather than his personal life.

Aamir and Gauri Spratt remain in the spotlight.

Aamir Khan made news when he introduced Gauri Spratt to the world earlier this year. Since then, every public appearance by the actor has sparked speculation about his relationship, with fans and social media users avidly tracking developments.

The current KBC teaser has once again brought his personal life to the forefront, overshadowing the enthusiasm around his debut on the quiz show.

Fans Divided Over Viral Reactions

The internet response has been varied. While some people loved the memes and funny remarks, many supporters backed Aamir, arguing that celebrities deserve privacy and should not be punished for their personal decisions.

Despite the trolling, the KBC 18 episode starring Aamir Khan has generated a lot of anticipation, with people eager to watch how he interacts with Amitabh Bachchan when it airs.