Social media influencer and model Alanna Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, has announced her second pregnancy with husband Ivor McCray. The couple, who welcomed their first son River in 2024, shared the news via a heartwarming video. Alanna Panday's net worth is estimated at $1 million (INR 8 crore), largely from brand endorsements and YouTube

'One more to love'! Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, joyfully announced they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news through a heartwarming social media video that featured their son, River, confirming the family is expanding again.

The announcement comes two years after the couple welcomed their first child, son River, in July 2024. Their journey into parenthood has been a consistent highlight on their popular social media platforms. Let us tell you that she is based in LA.

A Growing Family

Panday and McCray used Instagram to reveal their second pregnancy on August 8, 2026, sharing a video captioned, "One more to love." The clip showed Panday cradling a tiny baby bump, with McCray holding their son, River, who is set to become a big brother. River, born in July 2024, will soon take on the role of elder sibling, marking a new chapter for the young family. Panday looked no less than a vision clad in a stunning pastel floral printed dress as she awaits to embrace motherhood for the second time.

The couple had previously married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai in March 2023, an event attended by numerous Bollywood personalities. This latest announcement solidifies their family journey, which began with their wedding and continued with the birth of their first son. Ananya Panday, Alanna's first cousin, has often expressed her excitement about Alanna's family milestones, previously sharing her joy at becoming a 'masi' (aunt) with River's arrival.

Alanna Panday's Digital Empire and Luxury Lifestyle

Alanna Panday has carved a significant niche for herself as a prominent social media influencer, digital content creator, and model, distinguishing herself beyond her family's Bollywood connections. Her individual net worth is estimated at a substantial USD 1 million, which translates to approximately INR 8 crore, reflecting her success in the digital space.

A substantial portion of her income is generated through lucrative brand endorsements, working with high-end names such as YSL, Maybelline, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. These partnerships leverage her extensive reach and influence across various platforms. Furthermore, she co-operates a popular YouTube channel, "Alanna & Ivor," with her husband, which serves as a significant source of income through ad revenue. Their combined digital ventures contribute significantly to their joint net worth, which is reported to be approximately Rs 16.58 crore ($2 million).

Her luxury lifestyle is prominently showcased across her social media, where she shares glimpses of extensive international travel, dedicated fitness routines, expert beauty tips, and curated fashion content. Alanna frequently posts glamorous pictures from picturesque locations and idyllic beach getaways, appealing to a large global audience drawn to her aspirational yet relatable content. These successful endeavors highlight her financial independence and established presence as a leading personality in the digital entertainment landscape, far beyond merely being a star kid.

A Prominent Family Connection: Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday

Beyond her successful independent career, Alanna Panday is also widely recognised as the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and sister of Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday. This familial connection often places her in the spotlight, although Alanna has forged her own path in the digital world. Ananya Panday has been a visible and vocal supporter of Alanna’s life milestones, celebrating alongside her cousin.

The bond between the cousins was particularly evident with the arrival of River in July 2024. Ananya openly shared her excitement about becoming a 'masi' (maternal aunt), frequently interacting with Alanna's posts about her son. This close-knit family dynamic, often shared glimpses of through social media, adds another layer to Alanna's public persona, intertwining her influencer journey with her prominent family background.

The announcement of her second pregnancy on August 8, 2026, has once again brought attention to Alanna Panday's multifaceted life, as fans and followers eagerly await further updates from the popular influencer and her growing family.