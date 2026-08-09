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Inside Vikrant Massey’s Mumbai Home With Arabian Sea View, White Interiors And Temple
Vikrant Massey’s Mumbai home blends understated luxury with warmth. From its serene white interiors and cosy library to a temple and stunning 180-degree Arabian Sea view, the house reflects his simple, elegant style
A Serene Home With A Stunning Arabian Sea View
Vikrant Massey’s Mumbai residence is a beautiful combination of comfort, simplicity and understated luxury. The actor lives here with his wife, Sheetal Massey, and their son, Vardaan. Located in Madh Island, the home stands apart from the usual extravagant celebrity residences with its warm interiors and personal touches.
The living room follows a predominantly white and grey colour palette. A soft-toned sofa, pastel curtains and minimal furniture give the space a calm and spacious appearance. The seating is positioned towards the television, making it a comfortable spot for the family to spend time together.
The balcony, however, is one of the standout features of the home. Its black-and-white tiled flooring creates a striking contrast against the otherwise soft interiors. More importantly, it offers an expansive view of the Arabian Sea.
In an earlier interview, Vikrant had spoken about the 180-degree sea view from his balcony and described it as his favourite place to admire nature. The location at Madh Island also gives the residence a quieter setting, surrounded by the coastline, fishing villages and a slower pace of life.
Sheetal’s Cosy Library And The Bedroom
The home also features several intimate corners that add to its lived-in character. One such space appears to be Sheetal’s favourite — an in-house library.
The library has a large wooden cabinet with glass doors, where an impressive collection of books is displayed. Sheetal has often been seen posing in front of the bookshelf, making the corner look both personal and inviting.
The bedroom continues the home's soft aesthetic with pastel-coloured walls and an open layout. The sleeping area connects seamlessly with the storage section, where wardrobes with sliding doors provide ample space without making the room look cluttered.
A full-length mirror is placed towards the end of the room, adding functionality while complementing the simple design.
A Peaceful Temple And Earthy Decor
A dedicated temple adds another personal touch to Vikrant and Sheetal’s Mumbai home. The prayer space features a predominantly white design with wooden flooring, keeping it consistent with the rest of the house.
The idols are placed on a white shelf, while two white scrolls featuring Sanskrit mantras hang behind them. The understated design gives the prayer area a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere.
Across the home, natural wooden furniture adds warmth to the otherwise white and pastel colour scheme. Rather than relying on flashy decor, the interiors use earthy textures, wooden elements and carefully chosen pieces to create a relaxed atmosphere.
Overall, Vikrant Massey’s home reflects a balance between modern celebrity living and simplicity. Its sea-facing balcony, muted interiors, personal library and serene temple make it feel more like a comfortable family space than an extravagant celebrity mansion.
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