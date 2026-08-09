Vikrant Massey’s Mumbai residence is a beautiful combination of comfort, simplicity and understated luxury. The actor lives here with his wife, Sheetal Massey, and their son, Vardaan. Located in Madh Island, the home stands apart from the usual extravagant celebrity residences with its warm interiors and personal touches.

The living room follows a predominantly white and grey colour palette. A soft-toned sofa, pastel curtains and minimal furniture give the space a calm and spacious appearance. The seating is positioned towards the television, making it a comfortable spot for the family to spend time together.

The balcony, however, is one of the standout features of the home. Its black-and-white tiled flooring creates a striking contrast against the otherwise soft interiors. More importantly, it offers an expansive view of the Arabian Sea.

In an earlier interview, Vikrant had spoken about the 180-degree sea view from his balcony and described it as his favourite place to admire nature. The location at Madh Island also gives the residence a quieter setting, surrounded by the coastline, fishing villages and a slower pace of life.