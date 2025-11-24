4 WWE Survivor Series Matches John Cena Should’ve Had Instead Of Dominik Mysterio
WWE Survivor Series could have been different for John Cena, with dream matches missed against top stars.
Cena Replacing Cody Rhodes In WarGames Against Brock Lesnar
John Cena has never competed in a WarGames Match, and this year’s edition features Team Vision against the reunited Bloodline alongside CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Cena could have stepped in for Rhodes, reigniting his feud with Brock Lesnar from earlier this year. A chance to avenge his crushing defeat at the hands of The Beast Incarnate would have been a blockbuster moment, giving fans a fresh chapter in their storied rivalry.
Singles Showdown With Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has been involved in several high-profile feuds but has lost credibility due to repeated defeats. A singles clash with John Cena would have been the perfect way to restore McIntyre’s momentum. The Scottish Warrior’s arrogant heel persona matches well against Cena’s heroic image, making for a compelling battle both in the ring and on the microphone. With McIntyre not part of the Last Time is Now Tournament, this missed opportunity feels even more glaring.
One-On-One Match Against Rey Mysterio
The last time Cena faced Rey Mysterio, he defeated him for the WWE Championship on the same night Mysterio won it. That moment still lingers with fans, and a rematch at Survivor Series could have been the perfect way to revisit history. Facing Mysterio in his hometown would have added emotional weight, giving the Master of the 619 a chance to finally gain revenge for his short-lived title reign. The story practically writes itself, and fans would have embraced the nostalgia.
Passing The Torch To Bron Breakker
Since losing the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, Cena has spoken about wanting to spotlight the next generation. Bron Breakker, one of RAW’s fastest-rising stars, would have been an ideal opponent. While his teammate Bronson Reed is part of the Last Time is Now Tournament, Breakker is not, leaving him without a marquee match. A victory over Cena would have instantly elevated Breakker, positioning him as a credible contender for the World Heavyweight Championship and setting him up to challenge CM Punk for the gold.
