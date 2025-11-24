Image Credit : Getty

Since losing the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, Cena has spoken about wanting to spotlight the next generation. Bron Breakker, one of RAW’s fastest-rising stars, would have been an ideal opponent. While his teammate Bronson Reed is part of the Last Time is Now Tournament, Breakker is not, leaving him without a marquee match. A victory over Cena would have instantly elevated Breakker, positioning him as a credible contender for the World Heavyweight Championship and setting him up to challenge CM Punk for the gold.