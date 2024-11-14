Trisha to Anushka Shetty: 7 South Indian actresses who chose to remain unmarried

7 top South Indian actresses who chose to remain unmarried after experiencing heartbreak. Who are these actresses? Who were they in love with?

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 10:39 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Nagma

Nagma: Starting in Bollywood, Nagma acted in Telugu and Tamil films. She debuted in 'Kadhalan' (1994). Winning a Filmfare Award, she continued acting, later in supporting roles. It's rumored she remained unmarried due to heartbreak.

Kanaka

Kanaka: Daughter of actress Devika, Kanaka debuted in 'Karagattakaran' (1989). She acted with Rajinikanth and Prabhu. It's said she remained unmarried after her mother's death and a heartbreak.

Sithara

Sithara: Debuting with 'Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal', Sithara acted in lead and supporting roles, including serials. It's rumored she remained unmarried due to heartbreak.

Tabu

Tabu: Bollywood actress Tabu, at 53, remains unmarried. She was rumored to be dating Ajay Devgn. She acted in 'Kadhal Desam' and 'Iruvar'.

Kausalya

Kausalya: Known for 'Kaalamellam Kadhal Vaazhga', Kausalya acted with Vijay and Surya. Now in supporting roles, she, at 44, remains unmarried, reportedly due to heartbreak.

Trisha

Trisha: Still a leading lady at 40, Trisha was rumored to be dating Rana. Despite an engagement to Varun Manian, the marriage didn't happen.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty: Telugu actress Anushka Shetty entered Tamil cinema with 'Irandu'. At over 40, she remains unmarried. She was linked with Prabhas.

