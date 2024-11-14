Trisha to Anushka Shetty: 7 South Indian actresses who chose to remain unmarried

7 top South Indian actresses who chose to remain unmarried after experiencing heartbreak. Who are these actresses? Who were they in love with?

Nagma

Nagma: Starting in Bollywood, Nagma acted in Telugu and Tamil films. She debuted in 'Kadhalan' (1994). Winning a Filmfare Award, she continued acting, later in supporting roles. It's rumored she remained unmarried due to heartbreak.

Kanaka

Kanaka: Daughter of actress Devika, Kanaka debuted in 'Karagattakaran' (1989). She acted with Rajinikanth and Prabhu. It's said she remained unmarried after her mother's death and a heartbreak.

Sithara

Sithara: Debuting with 'Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal', Sithara acted in lead and supporting roles, including serials. It's rumored she remained unmarried due to heartbreak.

Tabu

Tabu: Bollywood actress Tabu, at 53, remains unmarried. She was rumored to be dating Ajay Devgn. She acted in 'Kadhal Desam' and 'Iruvar'.

Kausalya

Kausalya: Known for 'Kaalamellam Kadhal Vaazhga', Kausalya acted with Vijay and Surya. Now in supporting roles, she, at 44, remains unmarried, reportedly due to heartbreak.

Trisha

Trisha: Still a leading lady at 40, Trisha was rumored to be dating Rana. Despite an engagement to Varun Manian, the marriage didn't happen.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty: Telugu actress Anushka Shetty entered Tamil cinema with 'Irandu'. At over 40, she remains unmarried. She was linked with Prabhas.

