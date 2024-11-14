Kanguva REVIEW: Did Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie meet expectations? Read on

Suriya's highly anticipated pan-Indian film, Kanguva, has finally released. The film's unit carried out extensive promotions across India, generating significant buzz. Directed by Siva and produced by Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green, the movie faced high expectations, especially from the Tamil audience, who compared it to Baahubali. The visuals further fueled these expectations. Now that the film has premiered, let's delve into the audience response and Twitter talk.

First Published Nov 14, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Suriya's pan-Indian film, Kanguva, has released after weeks of promotion. Directed by Siva and produced by Gnanavel Raja, the film had high expectations. The visuals and scale led to comparisons with Baahubali. Now, with premiere shows underway, let's explore the audience response and Twitter talk.

Kanguva begins with a tribal village setting centuries ago, then shifts to present-day Goa with Suriya and Disha Patani's stylish entry. A missing person case builds suspense, before returning to the past where Suriya makes a powerful entry as Kanguva. The film progresses with thrilling sequences towards the interval.

Suriya and Bobby Deol lead different islands, their conflict forming the core narrative. The first half ends with a compelling interval. While the initial island setup is intriguing, the narrative becomes confusing. Devi Sri Prasad's background score is impactful in some scenes.

Suriya is powerful as Kanguva, but the storytelling in the first half falters. Some scenes drag, and the initial promise of the island setting isn't maintained. The makeup is noticeable, and character names are confusing.

The second half blends past and present, leading to a pre-climax fight. Twists and turns maintain some suspense. While Kanguva has decent moments, the overall narration disappoints.

Suriya's dedication to the role is evident, but the film lacks emotional connect. While the grandeur is impressive, the screenplay falters in the second half, testing the audience's patience.

Devi Sri Prasad's music works in parts, but often becomes jarring. Overall, Kanguva falls short of expectations. Visually appealing, it's a below-average film in terms of story and screenplay. Its box office performance remains to be seen.

