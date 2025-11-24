WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Grooves With Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya; Video Goes Viral
Priyanka Chopra, starring opposite Mahesh Babu in Varanasi, has been working closely with Jakkanna’s team. Recently, she created a buzz online by dancing with S.S. Rajamouli’s son, Karthikeya, at a party.
Priyanka Chopra Dances With Karthikeya
A video of global star Priyanka Chopra dancing with S.S. Rajamouli’s son, Karthikeya, has gone viral. Karthikeya, who is the producer of the upcoming film Varanasi starring Mahesh Babu, shared the fun moment, delighting fans and creating buzz across social media platforms.
Priyanka Chopra Grooves at Karthikeya’s Birthday
The Varanasi team has been working closely, often attending events together alongside filming. Recently, they celebrated producer Karthikeya’s birthday, where Priyanka Chopra danced energetically to the popular track Urvashi Urvashi, creating a fun and viral moment shared widely on social media.
Priyanka Chopra Wishes Karthikeya on Birthday
Priyanka Chopra shared the dance video on her social media, writing, “Take it easy my friend. Happy birthday Karthikeya, to the man who silently holds up the fort. So happy to be dancing through this movie with you.” Fans loved the heartfelt post.
Take it easy my friend! To the man who silently holds up the fort. Happy birthday @ssk1122
So happy to be dancing through this movie with you. pic.twitter.com/F6AhZ6QVrv
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 22, 2025
‘Varanasi’ Set for Grand Release
With a massive budget of around ₹1,500 crores, Varanasi carries high expectations. The film, starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Madhavan in key roles, is slated for a summer 2027 release, promising a grand cinematic experience for audiences.
