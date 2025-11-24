Actor Kunickaa Sadanand has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 over the weekend after receiving the fewest votes. The shocking elimination left fellow contestants and host Salman Khan surprised, with many lauding her strong gameplay and performance.

With just a few weeks before the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, the show has witnessed a major eviction with actor Kunickaa Sadanand bidding her farewell over the weekend.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, host Salman Khan announced the names of the contestants with the fewest votes, including Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand. To everyone's shock, the actor received the fewest votes, resulting in her direct elimination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Contestants were also taken aback by the decision, as many praised Kunickaa's gameplay. Salman Khan also lauded her performance throughout the stay and said that the season would feel incomplete without her.

"Surviving in the show was a big deal for me," Kunickaa told Salman.

Following her elimination, her housemates, Farrhana Bhatt and Tany, were seen getting emotional as they bid their goodbyes to the actor. Others too came forward to touch her feet and share a final hug.

Fan Reactions to Eviction

Meanwhile, fans have strongly voiced their support for Kunickaa Sadanand, asserting that she was the most deserving performer. One wrote, "#KunickaaSadanand has given 100% efforts to the show. She gave content since Day-1. She was deserving than many remaining. Truly a lone warrior. Good Luck to her for her future," while another added, "Amongst all the seasons of Bigg Boss till date, Kunickaa Sadanand has been the best senior contestant. She has played her game like a Sherni. She was wrong at times, but also stood by herself and others when needed. She played solo till the end."

A Look Back at Kunickaa's Journey

One of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa Sadanand, was marked by her firm views. She was also seen getting into heated tussles with the housemates. At several points, Kunickaa opened up about her personal life, revealing deets about her single parenthood, her elder son's custody case, married life, and more - things that helped her connect strongly with the fans.

Who is Left in the Race to Finale?

With her elimination, contestants vying to make it to the finale include Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Shehbaaz Badesha. (ANI)