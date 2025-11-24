- Home
Kriti Sanon’s luxurious Mumbai duplex reflects her journey from engineer to National Award–winning actress, blending elegance, warmth, and personal charm. Shared with sister Nupur and their dog Disco, it captures comfort and star appeal
Kriti Sanon House Tour
Kriti Sanon’s rise from engineering student to National Film Award–winning actress is often viewed as a journey shaped by discipline and creative instinct. After graduating in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from JIIT Noida, she soon realised that the world of films matched her aspirations more naturally than engineering. Her debut in Heropanti in 2014 marked the start of a flourishing career, later strengthened by acclaimed performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. Off-screen, she is admired for her calm elegance, her love for pets, and the warmth she shares with her sister Nupur and their dog, Disco.
Kriti Sanon’s Net Worth and Expanding Business Empire
As per CNBC TV18, Kriti Sanon’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 82 crore in 2024. While acting remains her primary source of income, her financial success also stems from brand endorsements with Fossil, Bata, Whirlpool, Titan, Vivel, Amul Ice Cream, and others.
Her entrepreneurial footprint is equally noteworthy. She owns the clothing brand Ms. Taken, the fitness brand The Tribe, the beauty and wellness label Hyphen, and her production company Blue Butterfly Films. The scale of her ventures aligns seamlessly with the refined lifestyle reflected in her lavish Mumbai home, showing how her creative and business pursuits contribute to the elegance of her living space.
Kriti Sanon’s Properties and Prime Address
Kriti lives in a spacious duplex apartment in Andheri, Mumbai—one of the city’s most premium and centrally located neighbourhoods known for convenience and exclusivity. Her home sits on the 27th and 28th floors of a high-rise owned by Amitabh Bachchan and is rented at around Rs 10 lakh per month, with a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh. The apartment, valued at roughly Rs 31 crore, spans close to 5,000 sq ft and offers sweeping skyline views along with world-class amenities. In addition, she owns land in Alibaug under the Sol de Alibaug project, reflecting her interest in long-term investments.
Inside Kriti Sanon’s Home: A Walkthrough
Kriti’s duplex blends modern sophistication with warm, personal touches. The living room features plush recliner seating and an eclectic mix of blue, yellow, and white couches. A serene white mandir with CNC-cut detailing adds a spiritual calm to the space, while black-and-white family photos bring emotional depth.
Kriti Sanon House
A cosy family corner extends from the living room, complete with a black mesh swing, a mirror wall, vibrant artwork, and abundant natural light. Her master bedroom adopts earthy tones, light wood wardrobes, and a layout spacious enough for yoga or work sessions. The second bedroom radiates cheerful Punjabi-inspired colours, decorated with books, photographs, and inspiring quotes. The kitchen-dining area features a high-rise bar counter, wooden dining table, and soft seating. The balcony, attached to the living room, serves as a serene viewing deck overlooking Mumbai’s bustling skyline.
Unique Elements and Design Philosophy
Kriti’s home reflects her personality through thoughtful décor choices—pastel blue entrance doors, curated photo walls, displayed awards, and meaningful art pieces. The interiors were crafted by designer Priyanka Mehra, introduced to Kriti by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mehra’s approach ensures a balance of luxury and comfort, resulting in a home that feels stylish yet deeply personal, where every corner narrates a slice of Kriti’s life.
