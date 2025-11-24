Image Credit : Instagram

As per CNBC TV18, Kriti Sanon’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 82 crore in 2024. While acting remains her primary source of income, her financial success also stems from brand endorsements with Fossil, Bata, Whirlpool, Titan, Vivel, Amul Ice Cream, and others.

Her entrepreneurial footprint is equally noteworthy. She owns the clothing brand Ms. Taken, the fitness brand The Tribe, the beauty and wellness label Hyphen, and her production company Blue Butterfly Films. The scale of her ventures aligns seamlessly with the refined lifestyle reflected in her lavish Mumbai home, showing how her creative and business pursuits contribute to the elegance of her living space.