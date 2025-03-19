Kalki AD part 2: Nag Ashwin Reveals story twist, Prabhas to have significant screen presence – Details inside

Read Full Gallery

Nag Ashwin is working on the script for 'Kalki 2,' which will focus on the characters of Bhairava and Karna. He stated that Prabhas will have a significant screen presence and that the film is likely to go on set by the end of this year.

Prabhas as hero, Nag Ashwin directed Mythological Science Fiction Film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. This movie was released last year and was a grand success at the box office. In this order, fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Kalki2’. Recently director Nag Ashwin responded to Part 2.

Nag Ashwin said... "Currently the script work is going on. We are at the point of what is the original Project-K. We will start shooting based on that being completed. We will try to get it on set by the end of this year. In ‘Kalki’, we have set the background of Mahabharata, designed the characters of Sumati and Ashwatthama and have come this far. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's screen-time to increase in 'Kalki 2'? Here's what we know

Prabhas' screen presence will definitely be high in Part 2. Especially the story goes in the angle of Bhairava and Karna. These will be given more importance in the second part. A lot of work has to be done for this. I cannot comment on the release date at the moment. Nag Ashwin said that he has chosen and made films with concepts that no one has tried so far.



Currently Prabhas is busy with a series of projects. ‘The Raja Saab’, ‘Fauji’ (working title) are currently under filming stage. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' will start soon. Apart from this, he will be doing ‘Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam’ with Prashant Neel and a movie with Prashant Varma. ‘Spirit’ movie script is locked.



Director Sandeep wants to complete it as soon as possible. Prabhas has been asked for consecutive dates for that. Also, it is said that a condition has been put that he should not go to another movie until the movie is completed. Even if it is taken as fast as possible, Prabhas will not be able to get out of ‘Spirit’ by the end of this year. In the meantime, Nag Ashwin is planning to prepare the full script of ‘Kalki2’ as well as complete some shooting related to other characters in Part 2. ALSO READ: Kalki 2 Update: Nag Ashwin shares exciting news after Rs 12 billion success of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

