Amitabh Bachchan's screen-time to increase in 'Kalki 2'? Here's what we know

Amitabh Bachchan is set to reprise his role as Ashwathama in 'Kalki 2'. Filming for his sequences are set to begin in May 2025. Read more

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan is set to begin filming for Kalki 2 in May 2025, where his screen presence has reportedly been extended. According to a source close to the production, shooting is expected to continue until mid-June, after which the veteran actor is likely to prepare for the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, scheduled to air in August.

article_image2

The sequel will reportedly focus on Bachchan’s character, Ashwatthama, alongside Prabhas' role as Bhairava/Karna. The storyline is expected to delve deeper into their mission to protect Sumathi’s unborn child, with an intense face-off involving Kamal Haasan’s character, Yaskin. The source described the sequel as grander than its predecessor, emphasizing a climactic clash between the three major characters.


article_image3

A significant portion of the shoot will take place on a specially constructed set on the outskirts of Hyderabad. While a 30-day filming session was completed the previous year, several crucial action sequences are still pending. Since Amitabh’s character is depicted as an immortal figure inspired by the Mahabharata, he will be seen performing more combat scenes involving weapons.

article_image4

Kalki 2898 AD, which premiered in June 2024 and grossed over ₹1000 crore globally, is gearing up for its sequel. As reported earlier, production for the second installment is expected to commence in early 2025. Producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt mentioned that more details about the film would be revealed once shooting is underway.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kim Sae Ron's mother set 7 demands to Kim Soo Hyun and his agency Goldmedalist; statement released MEG

Kim Sae Ron's mother set 7 demands to Kim Soo Hyun and his agency Goldmedalist; statement released

BREAKING: A.R. Rahman hospitalized at Chennai's Apollo Hospital after sudden chest pain: Report shk

AR Rahman admitted to Chennai hospital after "dehydration, neck pain" following travel

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Wrestled While Fasting During Ramadan

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Wrestled While Fasting During Ramadan

WWE: 5 Most Brutal Finishing Moves That Inflict Real Pain

WWE: 5 Most Brutal Finishing Moves That Inflict Real Pain

David Warner set for silver screen debut with cameo appearance in Robinhood; Internet goes frenzy HRD

David Warner set for silver screen debut with cameo appearance in 'Robinhood'; Internet goes frenzy

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Sneak peak into 'The Diplomat' actor John Abraham's penthouse ATG

(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into 'The Diplomat' actor John Abraham's penthouse

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi palakkad anr

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Women Can Earn ₹7000 Monthly Working from Village

LIC Bima Sakhi: Work part-time in your village and earn Rs 7,000/month

Yogi Govt's digital push: Electricity load expansion now just a click away

Yogi Govt's digital push: Electricity load expansion now just a click away

Ornithologists confirm pollution-free waters after Mahakumbh: A positive sign for wildlife

Ornithologists confirm pollution-free waters after Mahakumbh: A positive sign for wildlife

Recent Videos

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Video Icon
‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

Video Icon
How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

Video Icon
IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

Video Icon