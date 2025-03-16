Amitabh Bachchan's screen-time to increase in 'Kalki 2'? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan is set to begin filming for Kalki 2 in May 2025, where his screen presence has reportedly been extended. According to a source close to the production, shooting is expected to continue until mid-June, after which the veteran actor is likely to prepare for the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, scheduled to air in August.

The sequel will reportedly focus on Bachchan’s character, Ashwatthama, alongside Prabhas' role as Bhairava/Karna. The storyline is expected to delve deeper into their mission to protect Sumathi’s unborn child, with an intense face-off involving Kamal Haasan’s character, Yaskin. The source described the sequel as grander than its predecessor, emphasizing a climactic clash between the three major characters.

A significant portion of the shoot will take place on a specially constructed set on the outskirts of Hyderabad. While a 30-day filming session was completed the previous year, several crucial action sequences are still pending. Since Amitabh’s character is depicted as an immortal figure inspired by the Mahabharata, he will be seen performing more combat scenes involving weapons.

Kalki 2898 AD, which premiered in June 2024 and grossed over ₹1000 crore globally, is gearing up for its sequel. As reported earlier, production for the second installment is expected to commence in early 2025. Producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt mentioned that more details about the film would be revealed once shooting is underway.

